Mizgin Releases 'Get You Off' Remix EP and Unplugged Video — Watch Now!

Femme Fatale Mizgin has officially released her new Get You Off Remix EP!

The original Kama produced single "Get You Off," mixed by Phil Tan (Katy Perry, Rihanna, Beyonce), presents Mizgin's sexy and fierce persona, complete with intoxicating vocals.

This unplugged version is just as mesmerizing, showcasing her passionate talent in a raw, personal way.

The visual counterpart, directed by Carter B Smith (N.E.R.D., Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg), went viral on VEVO and placed Mizgin at Sweden's #1 position within a few hours of release. Mizgin continues to turn heads, boasting raw, enthusiastic energy and an eclectic sound.

Stream the EP on ARTISTdirect, here: http://bit.ly/1B2IFez. Purchase the EP on iTunes, here: http://smarturl.it/GetYouOffEP.

Check out the acoustic version of her song here:

A true artist to her core, Mizgin dreamed of hitting the top of the charts ever since she first started singing, writing, and performing as a young girl. Growing up in Bollnäs, a small town in Sweden, the musical scene was limited and she threw herself into everything she could find, including school shows, small venues and local events.

In 2008, Mizgin auditioned for the popular Swedish TV show Körslaget, a competition in which seven celebrities return to their respective hometowns and each select 20 singers for their own choir. Mizgin's team ultimately won the competition, propelling her onto a path to stardom.

Mizgin traveled to America in 2013 and serendipity brought her together with Kama, the talented production duo responsible for the creation of "Get You Off." Mizgin first heard the rhythmic track in the studio as it was being promoted to one of the world's biggest pop stars. Immediately, Mizgin set her mind towards claiming it for herself and convinced Kama in her favor...a decision that ultimately proved correct, as she molded it into her own unique sound.

As a confident and driven individual, Mizgin explains, "The only thing that is endless in life is your imagination, so never be afraid to use it and believe in it. If you want something, go get it; no one is going to get it for you. You may get help along the way, but the only one that can truly take you where you want to go is you."

For more information, please visit: http://iammizgin.com/.