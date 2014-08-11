Pieta Brown Confirms Fall Tour and New Album

Singer Pieta Brown has confirmed a fall U.S. tour which promises to see her performing songs from her enthralling new album Paradise Outlaw (September 30, Red House Records).

Scroll down for complete dates.

Along with the tour announcement, Brown has premiered a new video for her cover of Mark Knopfler's "Before Gas and TV.”

Kicking off with an early full band show at Rockwood 2 on New York's Lower East Side on August 26, Brown will perform solo in Ohio, Michigan and Illinois supporting Iris DeMent.

A tour of the Midwest will follow in October with her backing trio "The Sawdust Collective." In November, Pieta will play dates with her father Greg Brown on the East Coast.

Watch the video for “Before Gas and TV” right here:

Produced by Pieta, with frequent collaborator and partner, Bo Ramsey, Paradise Outlaw was recorded in four days at Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon's April Base studio in Wisconsin with a supporting cast that includes Vernon, Amos Lee, Brown's legendary troubadour father, Greg Brown and various members of an experimental group of players she calls the Sawdust Collective.

The album boasts some of Pieta's most emotionally resonant compositions, and some of her most expressive performances, to date.

PIETA BROWN TOUR DATES:

# with Iris Dement

* with Greg Brown

08/26 – New York, NY – Rockwood 2

09/19 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club #

09/20 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark #

09/21 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago #

10/03 - Cedar Rapids, IA - CSPS

10/10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota

10/11- La Crosse, WI - The Root Note

10/17 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House

10/18 - Chicago, IL - Schuba’s

10/23 - Nevada City, CA - Miner's Foundry #

10/24 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse #

10/25 - Napa, CA - City Winery Napa #

11/14 - Cambridge, MA - Passim’s

11/15 - Northampton, MA - Parlor Room,

11/16 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square

11/19 - Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java *

11/20 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater *

11/21- Wilmington, DE - World Cafe Live @ The Queen - Upstairs *

11/22 - Beacon, NY - Towne Crier Cafe *

11/23 - New York, NY - City Winery NYC *

12/13 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert (co-bill with The Pines)

Visit Pieta Brown online at www.pietabrown.com.