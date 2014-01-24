Acoustic Nation Report: NAMM Show 2014 Day 1

Ah, the NAMM Show. That yearly extravaganza of gear goodness.

When musicians from all over the world flock to Anaheim, CA, to gawk at the latest gear and get tuned in to what’s coming down the road.

This week I go on site throughout the show to give you the scoop on what’s new and what’s hot.

This is but a small sample of all the incredible acoustic products on display at the Anaheim Convention Center this year. Stay tuned for more highlights! Don't forget to follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to stay in the loop all weekend!

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com