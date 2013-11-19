Takamine™ Adds Classical and Bass Models to All-New G Series

Takamine is pleased to announce the introduction of classical and bass models to its redesigned G Series line of guitars. Six classical styles are available in acoustic and acoustic-electric models, along with two new jumbo-style acoustic-electric basses.

The new G Series classical guitars are crafted with spruce tops and mahogany or rosewood backs and sides. GC3 and GC5 series models are fitted with premium solid spruce tops with classic fan bracing.

Each GC1 series acoustic-electric model is outfitted with the Takamine TP-E preamp with built-in tuner, while the GC3 and GC5 series acoustic-electric models come with the Takamine TP-4T preamp with built-in tuner, offering players all the remarkable sound quality and versatility that Takamine acoustic-electric guitars are known for. (MSRP: $289.99 - $584.99)

Every new Takamine G Series bass is built with a solid spruce top, a 21-fret neck with a 16” fingerboard radius, and superior-sounding Takamine TK-40B electronics with on-board tuning. With mahogany back and sides, the GB30CE comes in beautiful gloss natural or gloss black finish. The GB72CE is made with striking flame maple back and sides, and is available in gloss natural or gloss sunburst finish. (MSRP: $729.99 - $859.99)

Visit www.takamine.com for more information.