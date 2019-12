The Taylor Guitars Road Show is back, and with it, enthralling fans to an exciting evening of new guitars, experts from the Taylor Guitars Factory in El Cajon, California, and for 2014, new products in the redesigned 800 Series and the best-selling hybrid, the T5z.

The award-winning Road Show brings guitar enthusiasts together with Taylor experts for both product education and guitar playing.

Click the link to find an event near you.

http://www.taylorguitars.com/events/road-show