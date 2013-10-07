Video: The Avett Brothers Sing Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Metallica on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon'

The September 30 edition of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon featured an SNL-style phony infomercial for a new album, The Avett Brothers Sing Heavy Metal.

The clip, which you can check out below, shows the hugely successful US folk band, the Avett Brothers (That's really them), performing Iron Maiden‘s "Run to the Hills," Black Sabbath‘s "Iron Man" and Metallica‘s "One" — complete with acoustic guitar, banjo, standup bass, etc.

We also find out the fictional album features covers of tunes by Judas Priest, Slayer, Morbid Angel and Megadeth — plus fictional metal bands Clowns of Torment and Skull Rot.

That's Fallon doing the talking, obviously. Enjoy!

The Avett Brothers’ eighth studio album, Magpie and the Dandelion, will be released October 15.