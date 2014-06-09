Fireworks Release Acoustic EP and New Tour Dates

Fireworks has released an exclusive acoustic EP.

The three-track EP includes a new song, one song from their previous album Gospel, and one from their recently released album, Oh, Common Life.

All proceeds from purchases of the EP will go to Alternatives For Girls, a Detroit organization that aims to help homeless and high-risk girls and young women avoid violence, teen pregnancy and exploitation.

They aim to offer support, resources and opportunities to be safe, grow strong and make positive choices in their lives.For more information on the organization, please visit: alternativesforgirls.org

To purchase the acoustic EP from Fireworks, click here.

Here a track from the EP below:

The band has also announced a string of upcoming show dates with Young Statues and Better Off.

The run will kick off on July 11 in Grand Rapids, MI at The Stache. Full schedule of dates can be found below.