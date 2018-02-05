Guild Announces Three New Acoustic Guitars

Guild has unveiled its new F-55, D-240E FM acoustic guitars, and announced the re-introduction of the F-40 jumbo acoustic.

Guild F-55 (Image credit: Guild Guitars)

Guild F-55

Formerly known as the F-50R, the new F-55 features a tight-grained solid AAA Sitka spruce top, solid Indian rosewood back and sides and scalloped Adirondack braces for powerful volume and exceptional warmth, separation and clarity. Its strong, focused bass response, combined with sweet, singing mids and crisp highs give it a distinctive voice.

Elegant cosmetic appointments and finishing touches include Guild's "V-block" and G-shield mother-of-pearl inlays, bound fingerboard and headstock, “railroad track” fretboard purfling, gold Gotoh hardware, a nitrocellulose lacquer finish in Natural or Antique Sunburst and a sleek humidified case.

Available with LR Baggs Electronics.

F-55 in Natural - $3,499.99 Street • $4,380 MSRP

F-55 in Antique Burst - $3,599.99 Street • $4,500 MSRP

F-55E in Natural - $3,799.99 Street • $4,750 MSRP

F-55E in Antique Burst - $3,899.99 Street • $4,870 MSRP

Guild D-240E FM (Image credit: Guild Guitars)

Guild D-240E FM

Guild has expanded its 200 series with the D-240E FM. This new, limited edition model features the same tone of the D-240E, but with flamed mahogany back and sides and a solid spruce top for a premium look, meaty tone and dynamic response. The dreadnought shape provides guitarists with a classic acoustic sound and balanced voicing, while Guild’s historic archback design offers improved bass response and projection. The D-240E FM features Guild’s AP-1 preamp system with soundhole mounted controls and a deluxe padded Guild gig bag.

D-240E Flamed Mahogany – $449.99 Street • $625 MSRP

Guild F-40 (Image credit: Guild Guitars)

Guild F-40

Guild has re-introduced the F-40 jumbo acoustic, a staple of the career of many singer/songwriters in the Sixties and Seventies.

The F-40 gets its clarity, balance and volume from a solid Sitka spruce top and solid African mahogany back and sides. The jumbo frame makes it perfect for players searching for outstanding projection and enhanced bass response. Finishing touches such as an East Indian rosewood bridge and fingerboard, premium 20:1 open-gear tuners and a hand-cut bone nut and saddle all add to the F-40's classic vibe. A satin varnish finish gives this guitar its familiar broken-in look and feel, while allowing the tone woods to “breathe."

Appointments on the F-40 include a vintage style rosette, tortoiseshell pickguard, white ABS binding and Guild’s peak logo inlaid on the headstock. Each F-40 ships with a Guild archtop wood case with a built-in Humicase humidification system. Finish options include satin varnish in Natural, or Antique Burst with Cabernet back, sides and neck. A discreet, USA-made LR Baggs Element VTC pickup is also available.

F-40 Natural – $1,599.99 Street • $2,000 MSRP

F-40 Antique Burst – $1,699.99 Street • $2,125 MSRP

F-40E Natural – $1,799.99 Street • $2,250 MSRP

F-40E Antique Burst – Street $1,899.99 • $2,375 MSRP

For more info, stop by guildguitars.com.