100 Bass Riffs: A Brief History of Groove on Bass and Drums — Video

Anyway, check out "100 Bass Riffs: A Brief History of Groove on Bass and Drums," a 2014 video by the crew at Chicago Music Exchange.

It's a brief (and fun) history of groove performed on bass and drums by Marc Najjar of CME and Nate Bauman of Reverb.com. Like CME's previous "100" video, "100 Riffs (A Brief History of Rock N' Roll)," this one was shot in one take. And unlike the real version of Bob Marley's "Stir It Up," this bass is in tune!

You'll find a list of all the songs directly below the video. Enjoy!

Here is the list of bass riffs in order: