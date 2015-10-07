100 Bass Riffs: A Brief History of Groove on Bass and Drums — Video

"Hey, there are no guitars in this video!"
That's nice.
Anyway, check out "100 Bass Riffs: A Brief History of Groove on Bass and Drums," a 2014 video by the crew at Chicago Music Exchange.
It's a brief (and fun) history of groove performed on bass and drums by Marc Najjar of CME and Nate Bauman of Reverb.com. Like CME's previous "100" video, "100 Riffs (A Brief History of Rock N' Roll)," this one was shot in one take. And unlike the real version of Bob Marley's "Stir It Up," this bass is in tune!
You'll find a list of all the songs directly below the video. Enjoy!
Here is the list of bass riffs in order:
- 1) Fats Domino - Ain’t That a Shame - 0:00
- 2) Charles Mingus - Haitian Fight Song - 0:14
- 3) Henry Mancini - Peter Gunn - 0:19
- 4) Booker T & The MGs - Green Onions - 0:27
- 5) Ben E. King - Stand By Me - 0:34
- 6) Wilson Pickett - Midnight Hour - 0:42
- 7) Beach Boys - California Girls - 0:50
- 8) The Who - My Generation - 0:59
- 9) Herbie Hancock - Bring Down the Birds - 1:04
- 10) The Beatles - Taxman - 1:11
- 11) Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit - 1:16
- 12) Otis Redding - Dock of the Bay - 1:26
- 13) The Four Tops - Bernadette - 1:36
- 14) Jimi Hendrix Experience - Fire - 1:43
- 15) Cream - Sunshine of Your Love - 1:56
- 16) Iron Butterfly - In a Gadda Da Vida - 2:05
- 17) Rolling Stones - Jumpin’ Jack Flash - 2:12
- 18) Jackson 5 - I Want You Back - 2:19
- 19) Led Zeppelin - Ramble On - 2:29
- 20) Led Zeppelin - Moby Dick - 2:41
- 21) Allman Brothers Band - Whipping Post - 2:50
- 22) George Baker - Little Green Bag - 2:57
- 23) Chicago - 25 or 6 to 4 - 3:06
- 24) Black Sabbath - N.I.B. - 3:18
- 25) Jethro Tull - Aqualung - 3:27
- 26) Charles Wright - Express Yourself - 3:33
- 27) Yes - Heart Of The Sunrise - 3:43
- 28) Marvin Gaye - What’s Goin’ On - 3:53
- 29) Curtis Mayfield - Pusherman - 4:01
- 30) Lou Reed - Walk On The Wild Side - 4:09
- 31) Bob Marley - Stir It Up - 4:20
- 32) Steve Miller - The Joker - 4:26
- 33) Pink Floyd - Money - 4:32
- 34) Tower Of Power - What Is Hip? - 4:39
- 35) Herbie Hancock - Chameleon - 4:49
- 36) Sly & The Family Stone - If you Want me To Stay - 5:08
- 37) The Artistic/The Talking Heads - Psycho Killer - 5:17
- 38) Aerosmith - Sweet Emotion - 5:25
- 39) War - Lowrider - 5:40
- 40) Jaco Pastorius - Come On, Come Over - 5:47
- 41) Stevie Wonder - Sir Duke - 5:59
- 42) Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town - 6:18
- 43) The Commodores - Brick House - 6:30
- 44) Parliament - Flashlight - 6:39
- 45) The Damned - Neat Neat Neat - 6:50
- 46) Graham Central Station - Pow - 7:00
- 47) Elvis Costello - Pump It Up - 7:07
- 48) Grateful Dead - Fire On The Mountain - 7:14
- 49) Gang Of Four - Ether - 7:26
- 50) The Clash - London Calling - 7:38
- 51) The Clash - Guns Of Brixton - 7:44
- 52) The Specials - Gangsters - 7:55
- 53) Police - Message In A Bottle - 8:02
- 54) Chic - Good Times - 8:15
- 55) Queen - Another one Bites the Dust - 8:24
- 56) Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart - 8:32
- 57) Motorhead - Ace Of Spades - 8:45
- 58) Rush - YYZ - 8:56
- 59) King Crimson - Thela Hun Ginjeet - 9:12
- 60) Rick James - Super Freak - 9:19
- 61) The Jam - Town Called Malice - 9:26
- 62) Michael Jackson - Billie Jean - 9:35
- 63) Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills - 9:43
- 64) New Order - Blue Monday - 10:04
- 65) Metallica - Orion - 10:16
- 66) Megadeth - Peace Sells - 10:32
- 67) Anthrax - Caught In A Mosh - 10:39
- 68) The Cure - Just Like Heaven - 10:49
- 69) Fishbone - Bonin’ In The Boneyard 11:02
- 70) Living Colour - Cult of Personality - 11:10
- 71) Chili Peppers - Higher Ground - 11:20
- 72) Primus - Tommy the Cat - 11:27
- 73) Chili Peppers - Give It Away - 11:36
- 74) Jesus Lizard - Nub - 11:46
- 75) Ozzy Osbourne - No More Tears - 11:53
- 76) Rage Against The Machine - Bombtrack - 12:01
- 77) Pearl Jam - Jeremy - 12:20
- 78) Nirvana - Come As You Are - 12:34
- 79) The Breeders - Cannonball - 12:41
- 80) Sleep - Dragonaut - 12:50
- 81) Soundgarden - The Day I Tried to Live - 12:57
- 82) Green Day - Longview - 13:10
- 83) Weezer - Only In Dreams - 13:24
- 84) Failure - Heliotropic - 13:35
- 85) Jamiroquai - Virtual Insanity - 13:50
- 86) Erykah Badu (Ron Carter) - Tyrone - 14:00
- 87) Victor Wooten - Me and My Bass Guitar - 14:12
- 88) Daft Punk - Around The World - 14:20
- 89) Primus - Lacquer Head - 14:36
- 90) Tool - Schism - 14:44
- 91) Dream Theater - The Test That Stumped Them All - 14:56
- 92) Muse - Hysteria - 15:01
- 93) DFA 1979 - Turn It Out - 15:11
- 94) Broken Social Scene - 7/4 (Shoreline) - 15:30
- 95) Gorillaz - Feel Good, Inc - 15:42
- 96) LCD Soundsystem - Daft Punk Is Playing At My House - 15:54
- 97) MGMT - Electric Feel - 16:08
- 98) Tame Impala - Elephant - 16:22
- 99) Daft Punk - Get Lucky - 16:37
- 100) QOTSA - My God Is The Sun - 16:52