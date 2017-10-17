Hear John 5's Cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman"

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has premiered a cover of the Metallica classic, "Enter Sandman."

The guitarist recorded the cover with his band, The Creatures—Ian Ross on bass and Rodger Carter on drums. You can check it out below.

Speaking to Guitar World earlier this year about the recording of his most recent solo album— the intricate, technical Season of the Witch—the guitarist said “I was like a fighter training for the fight, which is being in the studio.”

"It would be about three weeks of complete and utter training for hours and hours every day of just one song," he continued. "I would get these complicated songs down so well and I would know every single part and every harmony, then go into the studio and knock a song out in about two hours.”

For more on John 5, stop by john-5.com.