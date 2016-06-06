AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Ready to Rock Again, Thanks to New In-Ear Monitor

(Image credit: Suzi Pratt/Getty Images)

Longtime AC/DC singer Brian Johnson reports that he’s ready to go back onstage after testing a new in-ear monitor that delivers louder and better sound while minimizing the risk of hearing damage.

The device is based on a new technology called the Ambrose Diaphonic Ear Lens (ADEL). Developed by Stephen Ambrose, ADEL filters sounds to produce high-quality audio across the frequency spectrum. ADEL distinguishes between static pressure and sound pressure and removes the static pressure, producing a higher quality listening experience and minimizing damage.

In May, Ambrose released a video about ADEL in which he presented an open message to Johnson, inviting him to try the device. “Please don’t stop performing,” Ambrose said. “Help is on the way.”

Upon learning of ADEL, Johnson scheduled a meeting with Ambrose. The device still needs to be miniaturized, but Johnson was satisfied that it will allow him to perform again. He released the following statement on Ambrose’s Facebook page:

“It WORKS. It just totally works and you can’t argue with that. I was really moved and amazed to be able to hear music again like I haven’t heard for several years now. I can’t wait for it to be mini[a]turized so I can use it in every situation from normal communication, going out to noisy restaurants, to performing live music on stage.”

The question remains if AC/DC will work again with Johnson now that they’ve begun performing with Axl Rose as their lead singer. The band was forced to postpone 10 U.S. dates this past March when Johnson was warned by his doctor that he was in danger of losing his hearing. Shortly afterward, Rose was recruited to help the band complete its tour and fulfill the 10 cancelled U.S. dates this August and September (see dates and locations below).

After that, the band’s future with Rose is unclear. Rose, who is still committed to his work with Guns N’ Roses, has said he’s eager to continue working with the band after they complete their Rock or Bust tour. AC/DC guitarist Angus Young has also said he has no plans to retire. Whether that means continuing on with Rose or teaming up again with Johnson remains to be seen.

