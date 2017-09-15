Alastair Greene Unveils “Dream Train” Music Video

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

Alastair Greene has premiered the music video for his song, “Dream Train”, the title track from his upcoming LP that is set for an October 20 via Rip Cat Records.

Dream Train features an impressive array of special guests including Walter Trout, Debbie Davies, Mike Zito, Mike Finnigan and Dennis Gruenling.

With a musical journey that has been anything but traditional, Greene’s combination of blues, Southern rock and jam band sensibilities has been thrilling audiences for nearly two decades.

His recent performances at the Chicago Blues Festival and the Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas have kept his blues fans satisfied, while his onstage jams with Al Schnier and Vinny Amico from moe. and stage time with Eric Burdon, Walter Trout, Savoy Brown, and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas keep guitarists wondering what he'll do next.

Greene recently plunged headfirst into a full-time solo career, stepping down after seven years touring the world as the guitarist for rock legend Alan Parsons.

He is philosophical about his time playing with Parsons, saying, “I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity Alan gave me to handle guitar and vocal duties in his band. It was an honor to play the music created by the Alan Parsons Project to Alan’s fans around the world. After seven years, the time has come for me to truly pursue my own musical dream.”

The culmination of Greene’s musical experiences, influences, and passion is his new record, Dream Train. The album was produced and mixed by David Z whose production credits include Buddy Guy, Gov’t Mule, Kenny Wayne Shepard and Jonny Lang. Dream Train features 13 new songs, 12 of which are Greene originals. The sole cover is a previously unreleased song written by Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top called “Nome Zayne,” which was recorded with Billy’s blessing.

Check out “Dream Train” below, and to pre-order the album, visit alastairgreene.com.