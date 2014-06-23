Archspire, "Lucid Collective Somnambulation" Guitar Playthrough Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new guitar-playthrough video by Vancouver's Archspire.

The track, "Lucid Collective Somnambulation," is from the band's new album, The Lucid Collective, which is available now through Season of Mist.

"In this video, we wanted to showcase the gear we love and the music we have been inspired to write," said Archspire guitarist Dean Lamb. "The primary tone for both guitars is the Line 6 POD HD Pro through Mesa tube-powered amps. We exclusively use Ibanez guitars (Dean-RG2228, Tobi-Universe 7) paired with Seymour Duncan Blackout 8's and MT 7's, respectively.

"This song includes plenty of two-hand tapping, fast sweeping and fast-picked riffs, so if you like your guitar techniques at extreme speeds, we hope you dig this track! Stay tech!"

For more about the band, follow them on Facebook.

The Lucid Collective track listing:

01. Lucid Collective Somnambulation

02. Scream Feeding

03. The Plague of AM

04. Fathom Infinite Depth

05. Join Us Beyond

06. Seven Crowns and the Oblivion Chain

07. Kairos Chamber

08. Spontaneous Generation