Archspire, "Lucid Collective Somnambulation" Guitar Playthrough Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new guitar-playthrough video by Vancouver's Archspire.
The track, "Lucid Collective Somnambulation," is from the band's new album, The Lucid Collective, which is available now through Season of Mist.
"In this video, we wanted to showcase the gear we love and the music we have been inspired to write," said Archspire guitarist Dean Lamb. "The primary tone for both guitars is the Line 6 POD HD Pro through Mesa tube-powered amps. We exclusively use Ibanez guitars (Dean-RG2228, Tobi-Universe 7) paired with Seymour Duncan Blackout 8's and MT 7's, respectively.
"This song includes plenty of two-hand tapping, fast sweeping and fast-picked riffs, so if you like your guitar techniques at extreme speeds, we hope you dig this track! Stay tech!"
For more about the band, follow them on Facebook.
The Lucid Collective track listing:
- 01. Lucid Collective Somnambulation
- 02. Scream Feeding
- 03. The Plague of AM
- 04. Fathom Infinite Depth
- 05. Join Us Beyond
- 06. Seven Crowns and the Oblivion Chain
- 07. Kairos Chamber
- 08. Spontaneous Generation