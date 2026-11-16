Megadeth extend farewell tour with two legendary thrash support acts

Megadeth have revealed that their ongoing farewell tour will keep rolling deep into 2027, with the announcement of more than 40 new North American dates.

Notably, the band will be joined on the bill by fellow thrash legends Anthrax and Kerry King, marking a uniting (ish) of three of the genre’s Big Four bands.

The announcement also comes on the same day as the news that Dave Mustaine and co. have received their 14th Grammy nomination – their 12th in the Best Metal Performance category – for Let There Be Shred. Incidentally, Anthrax also received a nomination in the same category, for The Edge of Perfection.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

Megadeth - North American Tour - YouTube Watch On

Earlier this year, Mustaine revealed that the impetus for the band’s retirement was his struggle with Dupuytren's contracture, a hand condition affecting tissue that over time pulls fingers into a bent condition.

“It's not that I don’t want to stay, it’s that my hands are betraying me,” he told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. “If there were another way around this, I would swallow my pride and say, ‘I was able to find some miracle cure,’ or I could play left-handed or something. But I’m cool with going out right now where we’re at. This is just wonderful.”

Earlier this year, Mustaine told Guitar World that he wanted the band’s final tour to be as comprehensive as possible.

“We have a lot of territories we need to play before we stop,” he said at the time. “We’ve got a lot of stops to get to so that we can see everybody. It’s more than just weekend-warrior stuff here in the States. We’re not just here traveling in a Winnebago.” [Laughs]

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For tickets and more info on Megadeth’s 2027 North American tour, visit the band’s website. You can see the full list of dates below.

Fri, May 14 | Albuquerque, NM | First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat, May 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Tue, May 18 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed, May 19 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Fri, May 21 | Ridgefield, WA | Cascades Amphitheater

Sat, May 22 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

Mon, May 24 | West Valley City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed, May 26 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri, May 28 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat, May 29 | Shakopee, MN | Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Mon, May 31 | Kansas City, MO | Morton Amphitheater

Wed, Jun. 2 | Grand Rapids, MI | Acrisure Amphitheater

Fri, Jun. 4 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat, Jun. 5 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Mon, Jun. 7 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue, Jun. 8 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Thu, Jun. 10 | Toronto, ON | RBC Amphitheatre

Sat, Jun. 12 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Sun, Jun. 13 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue, Jun. 15 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Thu, Jun. 17 | Charlotte, NC | Truliant Amphitheater

Fri, Jun. 18 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun, Jun. 20 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Tue, Jun. 22 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wed, Jun. 23 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon, Sep. 6 | North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

Tue, Sep. 7 | Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Thu, Sep. 9 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sat, Sep. 11 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun, Sep. 12 | Allentown, PA | PPL Center

Tue, Sep. 14 | Laval, QC | Place Bell

Thu, Sep. 16 | Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

Sat, Sep. 18 | Toledo, OH | The Huntington Center

Sun, Sep. 19 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Tue, Sep. 21 | Milwaukee, WI | BMO Pavilion

Wed, Sep. 22 | Fargo, ND | Fargodome

Fri, Sep. 24 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat, Sep. 25 | Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue, Sep. 28 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena

Wed, Sep. 29 | Missoula, MT | Adams Center

Thu, Sep. 30 | Spokane, WA | Numerica Veterans Arena