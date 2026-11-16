Megadeth extend farewell tour with two legendary thrash support acts
Anthrax and Kerry King will fill out the bill as Dave Mustaine and co. push their final trek deep into 2027
Megadeth have revealed that their ongoing farewell tour will keep rolling deep into 2027, with the announcement of more than 40 new North American dates.
Notably, the band will be joined on the bill by fellow thrash legends Anthrax and Kerry King, marking a uniting (ish) of three of the genre’s Big Four bands.
The announcement also comes on the same day as the news that Dave Mustaine and co. have received their 14th Grammy nomination – their 12th in the Best Metal Performance category – for Let There Be Shred. Incidentally, Anthrax also received a nomination in the same category, for The Edge of Perfection.
Earlier this year, Mustaine revealed that the impetus for the band’s retirement was his struggle with Dupuytren's contracture, a hand condition affecting tissue that over time pulls fingers into a bent condition.
“It's not that I don’t want to stay, it’s that my hands are betraying me,” he told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. “If there were another way around this, I would swallow my pride and say, ‘I was able to find some miracle cure,’ or I could play left-handed or something. But I’m cool with going out right now where we’re at. This is just wonderful.”
Earlier this year, Mustaine told Guitar World that he wanted the band’s final tour to be as comprehensive as possible.
“We have a lot of territories we need to play before we stop,” he said at the time. “We’ve got a lot of stops to get to so that we can see everybody. It’s more than just weekend-warrior stuff here in the States. We’re not just here traveling in a Winnebago.” [Laughs]
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For tickets and more info on Megadeth’s 2027 North American tour, visit the band’s website. You can see the full list of dates below.
Megadeth 2027 North American tour dates
Fri, May 14 | Albuquerque, NM | First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
Sat, May 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Tue, May 18 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed, May 19 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Fri, May 21 | Ridgefield, WA | Cascades Amphitheater
Sat, May 22 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre
Mon, May 24 | West Valley City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed, May 26 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri, May 28 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sat, May 29 | Shakopee, MN | Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Mon, May 31 | Kansas City, MO | Morton Amphitheater
Wed, Jun. 2 | Grand Rapids, MI | Acrisure Amphitheater
Fri, Jun. 4 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat, Jun. 5 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Mon, Jun. 7 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue, Jun. 8 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
Thu, Jun. 10 | Toronto, ON | RBC Amphitheatre
Sat, Jun. 12 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
Sun, Jun. 13 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue, Jun. 15 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Thu, Jun. 17 | Charlotte, NC | Truliant Amphitheater
Fri, Jun. 18 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun, Jun. 20 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Tue, Jun. 22 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed, Jun. 23 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Mon, Sep. 6 | North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
Tue, Sep. 7 | Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Thu, Sep. 9 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sat, Sep. 11 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun, Sep. 12 | Allentown, PA | PPL Center
Tue, Sep. 14 | Laval, QC | Place Bell
Thu, Sep. 16 | Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
Sat, Sep. 18 | Toledo, OH | The Huntington Center
Sun, Sep. 19 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Tue, Sep. 21 | Milwaukee, WI | BMO Pavilion
Wed, Sep. 22 | Fargo, ND | Fargodome
Fri, Sep. 24 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat, Sep. 25 | Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena
Tue, Sep. 28 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Arena
Wed, Sep. 29 | Missoula, MT | Adams Center
Thu, Sep. 30 | Spokane, WA | Numerica Veterans Arena
Jackson is Operations Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
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