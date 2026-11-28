Finding a new bandmate can be as enjoyable as a trip to the dentist. But in Al Jourgensen of Ministry’s case, it was quite literally a trip to the dentist that put him in touch with his new bass player.

Just picture the scene. Jourgensen, the grizzled industrial metal trailblazer, settled in the sterile confines of the dental surgery, when the talk turns to touring, and Ministry’s personnel issues.

In a new interview with Guitar World, Jourgensen explains how it all went down: “I’m getting dental implants in Ojai, California, because my teeth are falling out from years of drug abuse. The doctor says I’m going to need a couple months to heal, and I say, ‘Well, I’m supposed to be on tour then, but I don’t have a bass player now.’”

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In the olden times, we found bass players the analog way – at the local animal shelter. Jokes! No, we posted a notice at the local guitar store. These days a social post will do it. But like they say in marketing, the best strategy is always word of mouth – even if that’s a little on-the-nose when it’s the dentist giving you a recommendation. Anyway, this dentist knew a guy.

“He says, ‘Oh, I know a bass player right here in Ojai,’” says Jourgensen, and this dentist was not playing around. “I think he’s in a band called Tool,” he said.

Jourgensen was gobsmacked. He came in for a new set of choppers, and came out with contact for Tool’s bassist. But wait a minute. This wasn’t Justin Chancellor. The dentist was talking about the original Tool bassist, Paul D’Amour. What were the chances? More to the point, what are the ethics around this sharing of contacts? That’s what Jourgensen wanted to know.

“So me and Paul met through our shared dentist, which is actually a violation of the Hippocratic Oath,” he says. “But he fits in seamlessly.”

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This was 2019, and D’Amour has been in Ministry ever since. The end of the road, however, is coming. Does Hate To Go – Take Out Or Delivery is Ministry’s final album. Jourgensen promises he won’t go back on his word. He won’t be looking for limelight elsewhere. He says he is done with it, and he wants you to be done with it, too.

“Fuck no. I want to be the Greta Garbo of industrial,” he says. “You won’t find me. I’ll be herding goats. If someone recognizes me at the feed store, I’m going to deny ever being in a band. People ask me how I want to be remembered. I’m like, “I don’t want to be remembered! Just leave me the fuck alone!”

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Not everyone has such a well-connected dentist. There are only so many ex-Tool bassists out of work and looking for a gig. So can Jourgensen share some tips on finding a bandmate with whom you can have a fulfilling and lasting creative relationship with?

“Can we go out and get drunk together, have a good time, try not to get arrested and have shared attitudes about stuff? That’s the priority,” he says. “Oh, and you can play? Great, you’re hired. It just so happens that everyone I’ve been playing with for the last 10 years is a good musician. It’s like working with a school of fish. They move in the same way and stay perfectly in line with one another.”

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This story reminds me of the time I was interviewing Testament frontman Chuck Billy over the phone. He started mumbling, then asked if I could hold for a second. Twenty seconds went by, he was back on the line. “Sorry, I am at the dentist,” he said, explaining that he was actually sitting in the dentist’s chair.

This has always been my gold-standard for artist availability and dedication to press duties. But perhaps this and Jourgensen’s story suggests there is something more at play. These dentists can sure put you in touch with people.