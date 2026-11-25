As if Ozzy Osbourne’s all-star farewell Back to the Beginning gig wasn’t monumental enough, the lineup also apparently nearly featured the reunion of a massive band.

In an interview with ex-wrestler Chris Jericho, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, who featured at the event, doesn’t specify who nearly reformed for the show in his teasing reveal.

However, he does say a reunion was on the cards, and evidence suggests it may have been Rush or Soundgarden.

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“I won’t say who it was, because I don’t know if they want us to talk about this, but there was a very, very big band who was initially on the list of bands playing,” he says. “A very big band that hadn’t played in about 10 years.

“They're back on tour now, but they decided that this wasn’t the way [to reform],” he adds.

According to Ian, the band in question had initially called dibs on covering Sabbath’s Into the Void. The mystery band’s absence meant that Anthrax could take the song for themselves. But who was it?

Well, the two giveaways are that the band in question has since reunited and hit the road, and that it would have been a reunion after roughly a decade of silence.

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As Metal Hammer’s Matt Mills posits, the leading candidates here are Rush and Soundgarden, who had last officially played shows in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

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Rush had seemingly retired for good in 2015, and the passing of drummer Neil Peart’s in early 2020 seemingly put any reunion hopes to bed. Soundgarden, meanwhile, ended abruptly following the death of Chris Cornell halfway through a tour.

Before Back to the Beginning, the surviving members of those bands had returned to stage for cameos, albeit in unofficial capacities. Both featured at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows – Rush with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Soundgarden with Taylor Momsen.

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Alex Lifeson had also paid tribute to Gordon Lightfoot in 2024, and Soundgarden had half-reformed with the help of Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Seattle vocalist Shaina Shepherd at a charity show in late 2024, but did so under the pseudonym Nudedragons.

Their official reunions took place after the Birmingham extravaganza. Rush recruitied former Jeff Beck drummer Anika Nilles for a full tour, while Soundgarden performed under their own name with Momsen for a recent NFL halftime show and their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Whether those shows constitute as a tour, though, is debatable, but Soundgarden band has previously covered Into the Void. The song featuring on their compilation album, Echo of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across the Path.

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Rush has since revealed that the Taylor Hawkins show was pivotal in kickstarting their reunion, but as Ian says, perhaps both bands realized that Villa Park wasn’t the place to re-emerge.

There’s also the chance that the mystery band in question was neither Rush nor Soundgarden, and it will likely be debated by music lovers all over the internet. Either would have been a helluva coup had show curator Tom Morello pulled it off.