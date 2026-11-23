One would imagine that the world’s biggest metal band would have the power and influence to rehearse for their bumper Las Vegas Sphere residency on their own terms. But that wasn’t the case.

As Robert Trujillo has recently revealed, a wizard and a witch got preferential treatment instead, meaning the band had to practice in the small hours.

The metal giants kicked off their Life Burns Faster residency on October 1, and the 24-show stint will run through to March 13, 2027.

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Night one was a hit-laden success. But preparations for the shows, Trujillo has revealed to SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, were less than ideal.

“The Wizard of Oz is our boss and runs the real show,” he says. “They’re the headliner. So there’s this rehearsal schedule that’s pretty intense.”

It is true. A 75-minute, 4D immersive adaptation of the iconic 1939 film has been adapted for screenings at the venue, making the most of the venue’s 160,000 sq. ft. interior wraparound screen.

It too has taken up a residency there, meaning Metallica couldn’t just click their heels three times and rehearse as normal. They had to wait until the yellow brick road was clear.

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Robert Trujillo on the Challenges of Playing at the Sphere - YouTube Watch On

“I don’t know if anyone’s ever tried to rehearse at three in the morning,” Trujillo chuckles. “It’s a lot, but you kind of get into a zone.

“There was about a month of prep,” he explains. “The first week was just going to HQ and running through the chosen songs. Some of them are deeper cuts [that] haven’t been played in a very long time.

“From there we took it to test the stage, because the stage is massive, and you want to get to know the terrain. We did that for about a week in a radio arena up in Santa Rosa, and there are no visuals there. So it’s all about the stage and the monitors, and then you go from that into Vegas.”

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Once in Vegas, they had to rejig their sleeping schedules at the will of the Wizard.

“We’re rehearsing from about 23:30 at night until 04:00, and then there’s a meeting afterwards, so you might be there until, you know, 4:30 or 5:00,” Trujillo details. “The crew is there from, say, 21:00 to 06:00 in the morning.”

In other Metallica news, James Hetfield recently named the fast-rising rock band that turned down a chance to tour with them.