“I still can’t believe I get to play with one of my favorite bands. We did some shows with Megadeth and Exodus, and the teenager inside me was completely freaking out”: Anthrax’s Jonathan Donais on what it’s like to shred for one of the Big Four

Over the decades, Anthrax have featured the nimble-fingered talents of lead guitarists Dan Spitz and Rob Caggiano, but Jonathan Donais of Shadows Fall proved a natural successor when he joined the band in 2013.

Cursum Perficio is only his second studio album with Anthrax, yet it showcases an impressive range of lyrical bends, fluid phrasing and rapid-fire shredding that perfectly complement the band’s mix of melody and menace.

Below, Donais discusses his evolving technique, his approach to crafting solos and how he stayed busy while waiting for Anthrax’s follow-up to For All Kings.

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How does your playing on Cursum differ from For All Kings?

I’d like to think I’ve grown as a guitar player in 10 years because I still practice a lot. I’m always online checking out lessons, and everything I’ve picked up over the last decade has worked its way into my playing.

Have you focused on any particular techniques?

I really got into economy picking, which has helped improve my precision because I’m not moving my hand as much, and I can anchor it on the guitar. To me, it sounds a bit cleaner than always doing alternate picking.

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Your solos balance melody with some incredibly fast playing.

Some of my favorite guitarists growing up were Alex Skolnick and Yngwie Malmsteen, so playing fast was a huge part of learning guitar. I didn’t use many sweeps on the last album, but on this record there are quite a few moments where I use sweep picking and arpeggios.

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Do you pre-write leads or build them on the spot?

I wrote a new Shadows Fall record during that time. After this tour I’m heading back into the studio to finish the remaining leads

I’ll loop the rhythm track and write piece by piece. Once I get the intro done, I’ll think, ‘Okay, where do I need to go from here?’ Then I’ll practice it until I can play it straight through, record it and send it to the guys.

Sometimes Scott might say, “We want an Angus Young feel here,” and I’ll try to channel that into my style. Sometimes it only takes one demo. Other times I might write six leads before they’re happy.

What gear did you use?

I use my Dean Signature Exile on all my leads. I recorded with my Kemper using the same lead sound I use live, though I’ve since switched to a Neural DSP Quad Cortex, which I love. These profilers have gotten so good, and they’re affordable, even for bedroom guitarists. They make traveling much easier.

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Is it still as exciting to play with Anthrax as it was when you joined?

I love every second of it. I still can’t believe I get to play with one of my favorite bands. We did some shows with Megadeth and Exodus, and the teenager inside me was completely freaking out because Anthrax, Megadeth and Exodus were three of my favorite bands from junior high onward.

Did the long gap between albums make you hungry to contribute?

Oh man, it felt like forever. I wasn’t there every day, so I didn’t know what was going on. The first song I wrote a lead for came in the summer of 2023.

What kept you busy while you were waiting?

I wrote a new Shadows Fall record during that time. After this tour I’m heading back into the studio to finish the remaining leads. I also have another band, Living Wreckage, and we’re working on a record. Between all three bands, I’m never bored!