Site of Beatles’ final concert hit with rooftop gig ban
Plans for a Beatles museum have been approved but rooftop gigs will not be permitted
The building where the Beatles played their last public concert is set to be turned into a tourist attraction, but rooftop gigs have not been permitted.
The Fab Four made the rooftop on 3 Savile Row in London their final stage in 1969. It has since become one of the most iconic live music performances of all time.
The building was home to the band’s Apple Corps company but now, after plans were approved by councillors in Westminister, London, it is set to be turned into a seven-floor museum dedicated to the Fab Four.
As per Planning Geek, it will play host to archive displays, a recreated recording studio, changing exhibitions, a shop and access to the original rooftop.
Yet there were objections to the plans from neighboring businesses and Westminister council, specifically revolving around the noise that would be generated from potential rooftop gigs.
The Guardian reports that noise restrictions formed a key part of the planning permission process, which was voted on by Westminster Council yesterday (November 24). These included controlling amplified audio through noise limiters, and the construction of a 2-meter-high acoustic barrier.
That means visitors will be treated to an experience inspired by that legendary concert, rather than getting a full-blown reconstruction. Rooftop access is approved, but gigs up there are a no-go. But the good news is that the vote for the plans was passed unanimously.
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A 2027 opening has been mooted, although no specific date has been established. The museum is anticipating up to 1,100 visitors per day, with 225 limited at any given time to preserve the tailor-centric street’s business operations.
The news has broken after a new 100,000-square foot Beatles experience in Liverpool got the go-ahead last month. It’s set to recreate iconic moments from the group’s history, and will use sets and props from Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopics for extra authenticity.
Paul Mescal, who plays Paul McCartney in the films, was offered a guitar lesson from the man himself ahead of filming. It turns out that he didn’t need any pointers.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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