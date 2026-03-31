“I believe with all my heart that it will translate to something good”: Lindsey Buckingham teases reunion with Stevie Nicks following renewed interest in their pre-Fleetwood Mac album
The two publicly fell out in 2018 and Buckingham subsequently left Fleetwood Mac
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The rumored reunion between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks has quickly gathered steam after a social media clip that seems to hint at the two rekindling their creative partnership, at least in some form.
“I think 2026 is going to be a very interesting – and despite what’s going on in Washington – I think it’s going to be a very good year,” Buckingham says in a video posted to his Instagram. “Or maybe because of what’s going on in Washington. But I’m still very grounded in my creative life.”
The multi-hyphenate artist also reveals that he's been working on a solo album for the past couple of years, which is “one song away from being finished.” More plans include a Fleetwood Mac documentary, directed by Academy Award nominee Frank Marshall – “two very specific things that are waiting in the wings for this year.”Article continues below
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But perhaps the most intriguing development of 2026 comes as the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist draws renewed attention to Buckingham Nicks, the 1973 album he recorded with Stevie Nicks prior to joining – and achieving mainstream success with – Fleetwood Mac, and which was reissued last year.
According to Buckingham, this renewed interest has reopened lines of communication between the two former collaborators.
“Just the energy in terms of what Buckingham Nicks did, to sort of create a resurgence of connection between Stevie and myself on a larger scale – that seems to be something that’s in the air,” he teases.
“What that translates to specifically, I wouldn’t want to speculate yet, but I believe with all my heart that it will translate to something good and something wonderful and something needed and something extremely appropriate.”
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The relationship between the two has been particularly turbulent over the decades, with the two publicly falling out in 2018 and Buckingham splitting from Fleetwood Mac for the second time after disagreements escalated after a MusiCares event.
He was subsequently replaced by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Mike Campbell and Crowded House's Neil Finn.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
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