“A momentous union of two storied and unstoppable forces”: DragonForce announce Alissa White-Gluz as their new vocalist in shock move

Former Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz has been named as the surprise new vocalist for power metal band DragonForce.

The British band, formed by speed merchant guitarist Herman Li in 1999, have confirmed that White-Gluz, who becomes their third vocalist, and first frontwoman, has joined the band alongside singer Marc Hudson, who joined in 2011 and has featured on five albums.

It's being billed as “a momentous union of two storied and unstoppable forces,” with the new-look band's first shows taking place at Welcome To Rockville this weekend (May 9) and Sonic Temple (May 17).

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The band will kickstart their new era by celebrating the 20th anniversary of their name-making album, Inhuman Rampage. Certified Gold and immortalized by Guitar Hero staple (itself recently celebrating 20 years), the album put Li's Whammy-ravaged shred into the limelight, and he's continuing to dazzle since.

“Alissa joining the band is an expansion of everything we’ve done up to this point,” Li details. “Together we will honor what made Inhuman Rampage matter, while showing people exactly where we’re going next.

“Having Alissa in the room changes everything,” he adds. “She doesn't just sing, she makes all aspects of our music better. And she sounds incredible live.”

“I am beyond excited to be bringing such iconic music to life with these amazingly skilled musicians in such a fun and inspiring environment,” their new vocalist expands. “I want to keep pushing my boundaries and delivering exceptional music and live experiences to the fans that I cherish so much.”

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Yet, the timing of the news is a big surprise. The vocalist announced her departure from Arch Enemy after 11 years in November, and simultaneously launched her solo career with Michael Amott’s signature guitar in her hands.

She's since unveiled two excellent shredders, Alyssa Day and Dani Sophia, for her solo band, Blue Medusa. So, questions about what happens to Blue Medusa now are certainly warranted, and it looks to have at least put the brakes temporarily on the Day-Sophia guitar tandem.

DragonForce has also seen a change in their bass department in recent years. Alicia Vigil, who briefly played alongside Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Kiki Wong in Vigil of War, joined in 2022 after a two-year spell as a touring bassist.