Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham’s alleged attacker charged with stalking and threatening his family for years

Lindsey Buckingham's alleged stalker has been charged after the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist was attacked with an unknown substance by the assailant in Santa Monica on March 25.

The perpetrator, Michelle Dick, an individual whom Buckingham filed a restraining order against in late 2024, also claims to be his daughter. Now, she faces seven criminal charges in Los Angeles County.

According to the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital and Rolling Stone, prosecutors allege Dick stalked Buckingham between 2021 and March 25, 2026.

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She has since been charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of threats to commit a crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and battery. A warrant has been issued for Dick's arrest, and a judge has set bail at $300,000, but she has yet to be detained.

According to court records, Dick was reportedly spotted outside Buckingham's Brentwood residence multiple times over the years and allegedly harassed his family. Dick allegedly targeted the guitarist's wife, Kristen Messner, with phone calls that included threats to her life, while his children were also targeted via phone and social media.

Buckingham said the alleged harassment started with phone calls and “long drawn-out messages that included the claim she was my child and threats to kill me and my family.”

Dick also accused him of the “facial deformities she suffered as a child and demanded money.”

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Dick also told KTLA reporter Sandra Mitchell that the reported sightings at Buckingham's residence were, “One time – that was last year. But I didn’t know I had a restraining order on me. He wasn’t a father to me, but he’s my birth father.”

Dick also told KTLA that she is currently living in her car. The LAPD is currently the lead agency in the investigation, as Dick is linked to other incidents in Los Angeles.

In more recent news, the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist fueled a rumor that the Buckingham-Nicks creative partnership might be rekindling, at least in some form.