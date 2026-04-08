Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham’s alleged attacker charged with stalking and threatening his family for years

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On March 25, Buckingham was allegedly attacked with an unknown substance by an assailant who claimed to be his daughter

Lindsey Buckingham performs at The Brown Theatre on October 27, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky
(Image credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Lindsey Buckingham's alleged stalker has been charged after the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist was attacked with an unknown substance by the assailant in Santa Monica on March 25.

The perpetrator, Michelle Dick, an individual whom Buckingham filed a restraining order against in late 2024, also claims to be his daughter. Now, she faces seven criminal charges in Los Angeles County.

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Buckingham said the alleged harassment started with phone calls and “long drawn-out messages that included the claim she was my child and threats to kill me and my family.”

Dick also accused him of the “facial deformities she suffered as a child and demanded money.”

Dick also told KTLA reporter Sandra Mitchell that the reported sightings at Buckingham's residence were, “One time – that was last year. But I didn’t know I had a restraining order on me. He wasn’t a father to me, but he’s my birth father.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.

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