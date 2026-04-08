“It felt like the worst moment of my life. I walked up to the truck, saw the padlock on the ground, and my heart sank”: The moment The Wings’ former sound engineer had to tell Paul McCartney his priceless Höfner bass guitar had been stolen
The 500/1 violin bass was a cornerstone of the Beatles’ early successes, but went missing for 50 years after it was stolen in 1972
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Much has been written about the disappearance and remarkable recovery of Paul McCartney’s storied Höfner 500/1 violin bass.
Now, The Wings' former sound engineer Ian Horne has looked back on the day it first went missing, saying it “felt like the worst moment of my life.”
Beatles fans know all too well why the bass was such a treasured item. Bought for a humble £30 in Hamburg during the band's famed residency in the city, it was used to within an inch of its life, played for hundreds of gigs and on early '60s hits such as She Loves You.Article continues below
It was later semi-retired to be a back-up bass, but it remained in the not-too-distant background, coming with McCartney as he formed Wings in light of the Fab Four's breakup.
It famously went missing after it was stolen out the back of a van in 1972, and its whereabouts remained a mystery until, 50 years later, the Lost Bass Project successfully tracked it down in 2024. Miraculously, it was found in an English attic.
It was a wonderful, happy ending, and the bass marked its live return alongside Ronnie Wood in late ‘24. But half a century earlier, it was a horror story for Horne. Equipment, after a tiring studio session, was stored in a three-ton truck with a roller shutter at the rear. It was there from which it was plucked.
Speaking to RadioTimes about that fateful day in October 1972, he says: “It felt like the worst moment of my life. I walked up to the truck, saw the padlock on the ground, and my heart sank.
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“When I pushed the shutter up, I saw straight away that it was gone,” he continues. “The bass wasn’t there. There were lots of nice people in the hippie culture, but there were some dodgy people about as well.”
Horne says he and fellow Wings crew member Trevor Jones knocked on the doors of nearby residents “in a sort of threatening manner” as they hunted for, at best, the bass, at worst, a nugget of information. But it was to no avail.
“I realized I had to go and tell Paul in person,” Horne remembers. “I just came out with it: ‘I’ve got some bad news, Paul. Our truck was broken into, and the bass was stolen.’
“I expected him to go ballistic,” he says. “But Paul was lovely about it. He said, ‘It’s all right, I’ve got another one.’”
Not only that, but McCartney was apparently eager for the story of the instrument's theft not to leak, fearing it would damage Horne's professional reputation. It could explain why there was little fanfare about its quiet disappearance at the time.
McCartney has since met with the man who reunited him with the bass, while Höfner's own future is set for a restructure after it filed for bankruptcy in December.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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