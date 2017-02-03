Black Sabbath Release ‘The Ultimate Collection’

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Black Sabbath is arguably the most influential heavy metal band of all time.

The band helped to create the genre with groundbreaking releases such as Paranoid, an album that Rolling Stone said “changed music forever.” Time magazine called Paranoid “the birthplace of heavy metal.”

In 2017, Black Sabbath remains one of the most prominent acts in music. Performing for more than 45 years, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, has received two Grammy awards, 13 platinum and six gold albums in the U.S., and has sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

The Ultimate Collection—released by Rhino Records—was curated by band members, resulting in a 31-track collection that features the band’s classic songs including “Paranoid,” “Iron Man,” “War Pigs,” “N.I.B.” and “The Wizard,” as well as choice cuts from their classic albums. The collection is the definitive accompaniment for all Sabbath fans as well as those with a love of hard rock.

Remastered by engineer Andy Pearce (Motörhead, Deep Purple, Lou Reed, Iggy & The Stooges), The Ultimate Collection is available February 3 in multiple formats including 2-CD ($19.98), digital/HD formats ($19.99), and a limited edition “Crucifold” edition—a heavyweight 4-LP vinyl version ($59.98) produced in the shape of the cross.

The 2-CD edition can be purchased at http://smarturl.it/BSTUC2CD, and the LP version at http://smarturl.it/BSTUC2LP.

Black Sabbath was formed in Birmingham in 1968 by Ozzy Osbourne (lead vocals), Tony Iommi (guitar), Geezer Butler (bass) and Bill Ward (drums). Originally formed as a heavy blues-rock band named Earth, the band began incorporating occult and horror-inspired lyrics with tuned-down guitars, changing their name to Black Sabbath and releasing multiple gold and platinum records in the Seventies.

The Ultimate Collection track listing:

CD Disc One

1. Paranoid

2. Never Say Die

3. Iron Man

4. Black Sabbath

5. Children Of The Grave

6. Fairies Wear Boots

7. Changes

8. Rat Salad

9. Sweet Leaf

10. War Pigs

11. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

12. Hole In The Sky

13. Symptom Of The Universe

14. Spiral Architect

15. Rock ‘N’ Roll Doctor

CD Disc Two

1. Dirty Women

2. Evil Woman, Don’t Play Your Games With Me

3. A Hard Road

4. Lord Of This World

5. Into The Void

6. Behind The Wall Of Sleep

7. Snowblind

8. Tomorrow’s Dream

9. The Wizard

10. N.I.B.

11. Electric Funeral

12. Embryo

13. Killing Yourself To Live

14. Am I Going Insane

15. Wicked World

For more information, visit blacksabbath.com.