Buffalo Killers "Blankets on the Sun" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive tutorial video for "Blankets on the Sun," a new track by hook-heavy rockers Buffalo Killers.

The track is from the band's new album, Fireball of Sulk, which will be released November 24 via Sun Pedal Records.

"A lot of the songs I write are attempts of combining both dark and light," says Buffalo Killers' Andy Gabbard. "Pretty melody with wicked overtones. 'Blankets on the Sun' is about tuning out and feeling dead. The lyrics are playful and dumb. It's a fun song to play."

Fireball of Sulk was recorded at Crushtone Studios with producer Jim Wirt (Fiona Apple, Incubus). That's also where the band worked on their last album, Heavy Reverie.

Fireball of Sulk is available now for preorder. Each preorder purchase comes with an instant download of the track "Marshmallow Mouth."

For more about Buffalo Killers, visit buffalokillers.com.