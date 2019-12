Last Saturday, October 25, Carlos Santana performed the national anthem prior to Game 4 of the 2014 World Series at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

For the performance, Santana was joined by another successful Santana — his Grammy-winning, keyboard-playing song, Salvador, who happens to be a lifelong San Francisco Giants fan.

By the way, the Giants beat the Kansas City Royals that night, 11-4.

What do you think of their performance?

P.S.: Thanks to MLB for the video!