Cheap Trick Debut New Single, "The Summer Looks Good on You"

Ahead of the start of their massive summer tour, Cheap Trick have premiered a new single, "The Summer Looks Good on You." You can check it out above.
The song was co-produced by the band with Grammy Award-winner Julian Raymond. It follows the band's most recent studio album, 2017's We're All Alright!
Cheap Trick will kick off their Nothin' But a Good Time tour with Poison tonight, May 18, at the Five Point Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. The band is also slated to play a couple of shows with Lynyrd Skynyrd, and to join Def Leppard & Journey's double bill for a couple of dates later this summer. You can check out their full itinerary below.
MAY
18 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*
19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock*
20 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino*
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre*
23 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*
25 - Kansas City, MO - Spirit Center*
26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
27 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2018
31 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre*
JUNE
2 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*
3 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*
5 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre*
7 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*
8 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theater*
9 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*
12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*
13 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater*
14 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre*
15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook*
17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*
19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*
21 - Wantagh, NY - Northewell Health @ Jones Beach*
22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods*
23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*
24 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center*
26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*
29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park**
30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*
JULY
1 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center*
6 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater**
8 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
13 - Manchester, IA - Delaware County Fair
14 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair
20 - Bossier City, IA - Horseshoe Bossier City - Riverdome
25 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Klondike Days Fair
26 - Minot, ND - North Dakota State Fair
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field***
AUGUST
3 - Leamington, ON - Hogs for Hospice
4 - Columubs, OH - OH State Fair - Celeste Center
5 Binghampton, NY - Spiedie Festival
10 - Selbyville, DW - The Freeman Stage at Bayside
11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park***
24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium***
26 - Du Quoin, IL - Du Quoin State Fair
30 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center of the Arts Amphitheater
31 - Winnnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
*with Poison
**with Lynyrd Skynyrd
***with Def Leppard and Journey