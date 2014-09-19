The Color Morale, "Lifeline (Left to Write)" Guitar Playthrough Video

In the video below, Aaron Saunders from Rockford, Illinois, post-hardcore band The Color Morale does a guitar walkthrough of "Lifeline (Left to Write)," a track from his band's latest album, Hold on Pain Ends.
The album, which was released on September 2, is available on iTunes here.
The band is currently on a fall tour with We Came As Romans through October 5, and will embark on the Get Real Tour with labelmates The Word Alive, which routes through Europe and returns to the U.S. for a nationwide tour. Full tour dates below the video.
THE COLOR MORALE TOUR DATES
- w/ We Came As Romans, For Today, Crossfaith, and Palisades
- 9.20 - Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose ***
- 9.21 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard ***
- 9.22 - San Antonio, TX @ Backstage Live
- 9.24 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock
- 9.25 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
- 9.27 - Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
- 9.28 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
- 9.30 - Knoxville, TN @ The International
- 10.1 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
- 10.2 - Newport, KY @ Thompson House
- 10.3 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
- 10.4 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
- 10.5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
- *** w/ For Today
European Tour w/The Word Alive
10.19 - York, UK @ Fibbers
10.20 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
10.21 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach
10.22 - Manchester, UK @ Sound Control
10.23 - Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse
10.24 - Norwich, UK @ Epic Studios
10.25 - Brighton, UK @ Audio
10.26 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy 2
10.27 - London, UK @ Underworld
10.28 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners
10.29 - Paris, France @ La Boule Noire
10.30 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Kellerklub
10.31 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo
11.1 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Kulttempel
w/The Color Morale, Our Last Night, Dead Rabbitts, and Miss Fortune
Nov 7 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
Nov 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Assembly
Nov 9 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
Nov 11 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
Nov 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
Nov 13 - El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
Nov 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Korova
Nov 15 - Dallas, TX @ The Door
Nov 16 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
Nov 18 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
Nov 19 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
Nov 20 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
Nov 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Nov 22 - Greensboro, NC @ Greene Street Club
Nov 23 - West Springfield, VA @ Empire
Nov 25 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Nov 26 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
Nov 28 - Reading, PA @ Reverb
Nov 29 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
Nov 30 - Plymouth, MI @ Compuware Arena
Dec 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar Bar
Dec 2 - Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room
Dec 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
Dec 4 - Joliet, IL @ Mojoes
Dec 5 - St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam
Dec 6 - Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose
Dec 7 - St Louis, MO @ Fubar
Dec 9 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre
Dec 10 - Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theatre
Dec 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue
Dec 13 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre