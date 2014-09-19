The Color Morale, "Lifeline (Left to Write)" Guitar Playthrough Video

In the video below, Aaron Saunders from Rockford, Illinois, post-hardcore band The Color Morale does a guitar walkthrough of "Lifeline (Left to Write)," a track from his band's latest album, Hold on Pain Ends.

The album, which was released on September 2, is available on iTunes here.

The band is currently on a fall tour with We Came As Romans through October 5, and will embark on the Get Real Tour with labelmates The Word Alive, which routes through Europe and returns to the U.S. for a nationwide tour. Full tour dates below the video.

THE COLOR MORALE TOUR DATES

w/ We Came As Romans, For Today, Crossfaith, and Palisades

9.20 - Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose ***

9.21 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard ***

9.22 - San Antonio, TX @ Backstage Live

9.24 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

9.25 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

9.27 - Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

9.28 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

9.30 - Knoxville, TN @ The International

10.1 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10.2 - Newport, KY @ Thompson House

10.3 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10.4 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

10.5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

*** w/ For Today

European Tour w/The Word Alive

10.19 - York, UK @ Fibbers

10.20 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

10.21 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach

10.22 - Manchester, UK @ Sound Control

10.23 - Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse

10.24 - Norwich, UK @ Epic Studios

10.25 - Brighton, UK @ Audio

10.26 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy 2

10.27 - London, UK @ Underworld

10.28 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

10.29 - Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

10.30 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Kellerklub

10.31 - Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Dynamo

11.1 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Kulttempel

w/The Color Morale, Our Last Night, Dead Rabbitts, and Miss Fortune

Nov 7 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Nov 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Assembly

Nov 9 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Nov 11 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

Nov 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

Nov 13 - El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

Nov 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Korova

Nov 15 - Dallas, TX @ The Door

Nov 16 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

Nov 18 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Nov 19 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Nov 20 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

Nov 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Nov 22 - Greensboro, NC @ Greene Street Club

Nov 23 - West Springfield, VA @ Empire

Nov 25 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Nov 26 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

Nov 28 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

Nov 29 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Nov 30 - Plymouth, MI @ Compuware Arena

Dec 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Altar Bar

Dec 2 - Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room

Dec 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

Dec 4 - Joliet, IL @ Mojoes

Dec 5 - St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam

Dec 6 - Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose

Dec 7 - St Louis, MO @ Fubar

Dec 9 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre

Dec 10 - Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theatre

Dec 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

Dec 13 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre