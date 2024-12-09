“We are both at the top of our game”: Steve Vai and Joe Satriani have formed a new band together – and will release new music ahead of upcoming tour dates

News
By
( , , )
published

The two virtuosos hit the road next summer for a string of European dates – and a new original track is set to land shortly before

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai playing guitar together on stage
(Image credit: Jon Luini)

Steve Vai and Joe Satriani have announced they have formed a band together for the first time in their 50-year musical careers – and they’ll be hitting the road together under the SatchVai Band moniker next summer.

Though the careers of the two electric guitar greats have been closely intertwined right from the outset – Satriani once tutored Vai, of course – the pair have never actually formed an official band with one another.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.