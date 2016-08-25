The Dead Deads Tour with Bush and Chevelle

Nashville‐based rockers the Dead Deads are hitting the road hard this fall, opening for legendary rockers Bush and Chevelle. With dates on the East Coast with Chevelle and a West Coast run with Bush, the band is on the road in support of their upcoming album, For Your Obliteration, which will be released August 26.

With influences ranging from Nirvana to Prince, the Dead Deads are headed down their unique path to rock coronation. The upcoming album (produced by Page Hamilton of Helmet) features the lead single “Sympathy Sex,” which was released a few days ago. Check out the accompanying video here. Listen to their new album on SoundCloud:

This has already been a banner year for the band as they’ve continued to build a name for themselves in their hometown of Nashville and throughout the country. Having already performed with the likes of Motorhead, Slayer, Seether and Halestorm, the Dead Deads are swinging fists and ready to knock down anyone standing in the way.

See below for a full list of tour dates with Bush and Chevelle.

Dates with Chevelle

9/11/16 - The Cotillion w/ Chevelle – WICHITA, KS

9/13/16 - Mercury Ballroom w/ Chevelle – LOUISVILLE, KY

9/14/16 - The Orange Peel w/ Chevelle – ASHEVILLE, NC

9/16/16 - The NorVA w/ Chevelle – NORFOLK, VA

9/21/16 - Iron City w/ Chevelle – BIRMINGHAM, AL

9/22/16 - War Memorial w/ Chevelle – NASHVILLE, TN

Dates with Bush

10/27/16 - Conexus Arts Centre w/ Bush – REGINA, CANADA

10/29/16 - Grey Eagle Event Centre w/ Bush – CALGARY, CANADA

10/31/16 - Commodore Ballroom w/ Bush – VANCOUVER, CANADA

11/1/16 - Showbox Showroom & Lounge w/ Bush – SEATTLE, WA

11/3/16 - Harrah’s Hotel Casino – Lake Tahoe w/ Bush – STATELINE, NV

11/4/16 - The Foundry Hall – SLS Hotel Las Vegas w/ Bush – LAS VEGAS, NV

11/5/16 - The Wiltern w/ Bush – LOS ANGELES, CA

11/6/16 - The Observatory w/ Bush – SANTA ANA, CA

11/8/16 - The Observatory North Park w/ Bush – SAN DIEGO, CA

To find out more, visit thedeaddeads.com.