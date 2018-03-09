Epiphone Hits the Road with Judas Priest

This spring, rock legends Judas Priest will be back on the road featuring Epiphone Signature artist Richie Faulkner and his new Limited Edition Richie Faulkner Flying-V Custom.

Judas Priest will kick off a world tour in support of their new album, Firepower, on March 13 in Wilkes-Barre, PA with support from Black Star Riders featuring longtime Epi fan Damon Johnson.

“My first proper guitar was an Epiphone and I still got it upstairs. So Epiphone goes way back with me,” said Faulkner. “I used it all over the new record. The sound was great. I'm taking it out on the road…right out of the box, man it was a lot of guitar. It was just shocking how good the guitar was and how much guitar was there. The Ebony fretboard and the inlays... everything! The quality of the instrument was mind blowing. And it held up in the studio with my older Gibsons.”

Opening the tour will be Black Star Riders featuring longtime Epiphone fan Damon Johnson who picked out an Epiphone Les Paul Custom PRO and a Limited Edition Korina Flying V for the road. “It was a really easy decision,” said Johnson. “I love Epiphone. It’s will be an incredible honor to be on stage with these guitars every night.”

Epiphone recently sat down with Faulkner to discuss guitars and more, and you can read that here. For their interview with Johnson, click here.

