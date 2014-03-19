Exclusive Video: Andy McKee Performs "Myth Maker" from His Ernie Ball 'Set Me Up' Session

In the exclusive video below, acoustic guitar master Andy McKee performs "Myth Maker" as part of his Ernie Ball "Set Me Up" session.

The song is the title track from McKee's upcoming EP. To read Acoustic Nation's recent interview with McKee, where he discusses Myth Maker and more, head here.

Ernie Ball's online "Set Me Up" series focuses on some of today’s most innovative musicians. It delves into how they write their music — and the gear they use to craft their art.

The series, which is filmed in Los Angeles at the Ernie Ball Music Man showroom, goes beyond a typical session performance and brings the viewer into the mind of the writer and performer via an interview and performance, all while testing and experiencing the latest products from Ernie Ball.

New sessions are released monthly at ernieball.com/setmeup.

