Exclusive Video: Enslaved Guitarists Discuss the Evolution of Their Black Metal Band

In the following exclusive video, filmed at the recent Scion Label Showcase presents Roadburn Records show at The Roxy—which also featured White Hills and Earthless—Grutle Kjellson and Ivar Bjornson from progressive black metal act Enslaved discuss the evolution of their band and how their ideas and influences developed as each member matured.

Also, in connection with this Roadburn Records show, Scion A/V are releasing a free two-track, 20 minute EP featuring Earthless performing the stargazing track "Red" and White Hills delivering the boundless cut "Under Skin or by Name."

To download this free EP, head over to ScionAV.com.