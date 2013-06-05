Exclusive Video: Walter Trout Discusses His New Album, 'Luther’s Blues: A Tribute to Luther Allison'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new video featuring Walter Trout.

In the video, the venerable blues guitarist discusses his new album, Luther’s Blues: A Tribute to Luther Allison, which will be released June 11 by Mascot Label Group's Provogue Records.

Luther’s Blues was recorded at Hollywood’s Entourage Studios with producer Eric Corne, who worked on Trout's 2012 album, Blues For The Modern Daze. Luther’s Blues is available for pre-order at waltertrout.com.

Although Trout has released 22 albums in his 25-year solo career, this is his first album of covers — all of which honor the late blues guitarist Luther Allison.

"I’ve thought about doing this album for years," Trout said. "Luther was one of the all-time greats, and it was just an unbelievably potent thing to watch him perform. Just the energy and commitment that guy had, he was one of a kind. We played together once, and just as we walked offstage, somebody pointed a camera and we hugged and smiled. And that photo is on the cover of the CD [pictured above left]. "When he died [in 1997], the idea of this album was planted in my brain."

For more about Trout, visit waltertrout.com and his Facebook page.