Ghost Announce North American Tour

(Image credit: Mikael Eriksson)

Just a week and a half after the release of their new album, Prequelle, Ghost have announced a massive North American tour.

The trek will take the Swedish band across the continent from late October through mid-December. You can check out the group's full itinerary below.

The band's first album with Cardinal Copia handling vocal duties, Prequelle delves into the plague, the apocalypse and the dark ages. "It is loosely themed around the concept of death and doom," Tobias Forge—the musical mastermind of the band—told Revolver in a recent interview. "It's a themed album around medieval times, but it's definitely clinging onto a lot of very current things."

"The Black Death [plague] is a great example of a turning point for a whole civilization," he continued. "Complete villages were annihilated. Most people knew very little, so all of it was God or the Devil—and about their faith being questioned: Why are we being stricken down by this great scourge? It must be because of our not fearing God enough and all this superstitious bullshit."

You can pick up a copy of Prequelle for yourself right here. For tickets and more information on the band, head on over to ghost-official.com.

Ghost Tour Dates: