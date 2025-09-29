“Against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time”: Ace Frehley cancels show after fall in home studio

Ace Frehley was forced to cancel his show at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, after suffering a fall in his home studio.

The news was shared on September 25 on his social media platforms. “Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital,” the statement reads.

“He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time. As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.

“Please go to the fair to support his friends in Quiet Riot and Vixen, and Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4.”

In a recent Guitar World interview, the former Kiss guitarist confirmed that Origins Vol. 3 – the covers album that follows Vol. 2 and Vol. 1, released in 2020 and 2016 respectively – was “coming along nicely.

“It stays with the theme that Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 had, which was to mostly record songs that influenced me in the late ’60s when I was an aspiring guitar player.”

As for what makes his covers stand out, Frehley observes, “I just have a knack for taking a song and making it my own, while still making it recognizable. But my approach depends on the song – for example, when I did a Paul Revere and the Raiders song, I added a guitar solo that wasn’t there. It was a harmony solo in three parts.

“It depends on how a song is built. If I can improve the arrangement, I do. But it’s funny – a lot of people still think I wrote New York Groove! But I never take credit for anything that I didn’t write.”

But don't expect Vol. 3 – or Vol. 4, for that matter – to be released anytime soon. “By the time it’s finished, mixed, mastered, and we have the artwork, it won’t be until next year," he explains. “A lot of people put out records right before Christmas, so there’s a lot of competition then. After [in the] new year is when we’ll do it – probably sometime in the spring.”

Elsewhere in the Guitar World interview, Frehley discusses the 50th anniversary of Kiss' Alive! album, and sets the record straight on why he's not joining Kiss Kiss for their Landlocked in Vegas event this November.