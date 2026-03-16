“We were still gluing the fur on the tuning keys when the FedEx driver showed up”: Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac and ZZ Top basses top the biggest four-string sales at historic Jim Irsay auction

The record-breaking sales of Jim Irsay’s most notorious electric guitars have understandably grabbed the headlines after last week’s auction, but there were some notable developments with regard to his bass guitars, too.

The billionaire businessman passed away aged 65 last year, leaving behind the world’s most ridiculous collection of guitars and music memorabilia, and while David Gilmour’s Strat sold for a mind-boggling $14.5 million, a number of Irsay’s most historically significant four-strings also racked up impressive sales figures during the New York auction.

Take John McVie’s custom Alembic bass, for instance. It was used to record Fleetwood Mac's timeless classic – and Formula 1 anthem – The Chain for 1977's mega-selling album, Rumours.

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That prestige saw it shatter its estimated price of up to $100,000, selling for $177,800. McVie's part is widely considered one of the most iconic basslines of all time, and it's easy to see why, with the bass also taken on the preceding tour.

It features a solidbody and through-neck construction that unites laminated birds-eye maple, koa, walnut, cocobolo, and ash, a fretless fingerboard, and active electronics. It can also be heard on another Rumours cut, Gold Dust Woman, and the B-side, Silver Springs.

While the 2021 auction of one of Paul McCartney's Yamaha BB-1200 basses still holds the record for most expensive low-end weapon, the former Beatle's appeal was clear to see during last week's auction. Another of his BB-1200s, which McCartney used in the studio and on the stage between 1979 and 1984, has sold for $228,600.

It was soft-launched by Wings' disco and flamenco-flecked standalone single, Goodnight Tonight. Later, it became his principal instrument on the Back to the Egg tour. The pair of Yamahas is a rare example of instruments from McCartney's personal collection leaving his possession.

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John McVie's The Chain Alembic bass (Image credit: Christie's Auctions)

For lovers of slightly more ridiculous instruments, Dusty Hill's sheepskin-covered bass, which features a striking ZZ Top inlay and starred in the music video for Legs, fell just short of six figures.

Paul McCartney's Yamaha BB-1200 (Image credit: Christie's Auctions)

The Explorer-style Dean sold for $95,250, having been a prominent part of ZZ Top's chart-bothering Eliminator era, which was famous for some truly bonkers instruments. Beneath the shag of its fluffy headstock, gold-plated Schaller tuners can be found. It also sports a single double-coil pickup and a black-and-gold-plated Badass tailpiece and bridge.

“One night, I received a 3 am phone call, it's Gibbons,” Dean Zelinsky recalls of the build. “He was on tour in the UK and had the guys from Def Leppard with him. He wanted to hook them up with some Dean Guitars.

Dusty Hill's Legs Dean bass (Image credit: Christie's Auctions)

“At the very end of the conversation, Billy drops the line, ‘I'm sending you some sheepskins I purchased while in Scotland, I want you to put them on some guitars.’

“I cleared a path down the center with electric horse shears to accept the pickups, tailpiece, and strings. And I remember we were still gluing the fur on the tuning keys when the FedEx driver showed up to pick up the guitars.”

Legs went on to win the inaugural MTV Video Music Award for Best Group Video.

Meanwhile, Jerry Garcia’s Tiger, which sold for $12 million at the Jim Irsay auction, has already been played on stage, thanks to its generous new owner.