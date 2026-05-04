Turnstile co-founder and former guitarist Brady Ebert faces potential life sentence after indictment on attempted first-degree murder

Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert has been indicted by a Montgomery County, Maryland grand jury on the charge of attempted first-degree murder, a crime that carries with it a potential life sentence in prison.

First reported by the Baltimore Banner, the indictment follows Ebert's arrest in March on charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, after he allegedly hit former Turnstile bandmate Brendan Yates’ father with his car.

According to Montgomery County police, on March 29, Ebert drove to the Silver Spring, Maryland home of 79-year-old William Yates, and intentionally struck him with his car after yelling obscenities and honking his horn at both Yates and other members of his family.

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Ebert maintains that he is innocent, reportedly telling a district court commissioner, “This is pure self-defense. They’re the attackers.”

Ebert co-founded Turnstile in 2010, and remained with the group until 2022, when they parted ways with the guitarist due to “a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community.”

Earlier this year, Ebert was fired from his new band, The S.E.T., after he accused Turnstile of – among other misdeeds – misusing benefit show funds in a series of social media posts.

Prior to their high-profile set at Coachella last month, Turnstile played a video featuring William (Bill) Yates introducing the band.

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“I’m Bill Yates, I’m the proud father of Brendan. They’re all sons of mine,” the elder Yates said. “They’ve been practicing in the house for 13 years. Just recently they vacated the basement. Finally, after a dozen years, the larger the venue the better. They just enjoy the energy.

“All the fans out there: we love you, and Turnstile loves you. Enjoy the ride.”

Ebert is currently being held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail, and is set to appear in court on May 8 for a scheduling conference.