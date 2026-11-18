Irish rock guitarist Bernie Tormé is renowned for his brief stint with Ozzy Osbourne, right after Randy Rhoads’ death. He may have played only seven or eight gigs with the Prince of Darkness, but if it weren’t for Tormé, Ozzy “might never have got back on stage.”

Tormé’s band, the Bernie Tormé Band, signed to Jet Records, which had Ozzy on its roster. Moreover, the signing only happened because of Sharon Osbourne (then Arden).

“She came down to see us and thought we were OK,” Tormé told Total Guitar in 2005. “At the time, I was a rated player in Europe. I think after the Randy thing happened, Ozzy’s immediate reaction was, ‘Let’s pack it in.’ I mean, Randy was a mate of theirs. He wasn’t just some random guy.”

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Tormé’s name was in the hat, alongside a handful of other guitarists. When David Arden, Sharon’s brother, called the guitarist, he initially refused. Tormé’s reason? “I didn’t know who he was.”

However, a salary of $2,000 a week made him reconsider. “So I got the gig. I went out, and it was really depressing,” he said matter-of-factly.

“It was the most horrible situation. At the beginning, I had a borrowed guitar, Randy’s pedals, and Randy’s amps… I think they just wanted to get through those show dates.”

As Tormé remembers, the band, crew, and Ozzy were very reluctant to continue the tour right after such a tragic loss.

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What’s more, the guitarist was forced to use Rhoads’ gear.

“I didn’t feel as though I was the guy to do it… I didn’t want to use Randy’s pedals – and I had his roadie who didn’t want to be there and was just crying all the time – but my pedals hadn’t arrived at the first gig.”

Ultimately, a supernatural encounter cemented the feeling that this tour was not the right thing to do.

“Randy’s pedals would turn on and off at times when I was nowhere near them. They had lights on them, and I could see the lights. I was like, ‘Fucking’ hell, he’s trying to help!’ I just felt too close.”

Despite needing the money, the atmosphere led Tormé to leave after just a handful of shows – paving the way for Night Ranger guitarist Brad Gillis, who ended up wrapping the tour.

As Tormé himself put it, “The day I walked out, I was like, ‘Fuck me! I’m glad to be out of that.’”