Michael J. Fox recently took a trip down memory lane and recreated his iconic Back to the Future guitar scene with the help of some big-name players.

Fox hosted his annual ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s’ Gala in New York City on Saturday night (14 November), to raise funds for research into the condition that Fox himself suffers from.

John Mayer, who was among the A-list attendees, provided the entertainment, ripping through a set of his own tunes before inviting Brad Paisley and Michael J. Fox for a show-closing cover of Johnny B. Goode.

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The Chuck Berry classic is, of course, close to Fox lore. It was the song he performatively ripped on a Gibson ES-345 in that iconic Back to the Future Enchantment Under the Sea dance scene.

It was the also the song, by extension, that inspired a legion of aspiring guitarists to pick up the instrument, thanks to Fox’s performance.

Michael J. Fox joins John Mayer and Brad Paisley on stage to perform Chuck Berry's "Johnny B Goode." - YouTube Watch On

Mayer was among those to watch Fox in Back to the Future and be inspired. As he once told MSNBC back in 2015, “That was the big Rocky moment for a lot of kids who were into music. And that for me was the moment the nerd gets revenge.”

Fox, in turn, has acknowledged the impact his acting had on Mayer, once admitting to Entertainment Tonight, “I was talking to John Mayer about this. He said he got into playing guitar because of that scene in Back to the Future. And now look at him – he’s one of the greatest guitar players in the world!”

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So, for the pair to come full circle and play Johnny B. Goode together is quite something. Fox doesn’t wheel out the ES for the occasion, but he is armed with a Les Paul. Mayer opts for one of his Advanced Research Division Silver Sky prototypes.

Back to the Future | Marty McFly Plays "Johnny B. Goode" and "Earth Angel" - YouTube Watch On

Footage from the evening has emerged online, and while there’s not tons out there, it’s one of the best guitar clips you’ll see this week.

It’s not the first time the pair have partnered to play Johnny B. Goode. They did the same back in 2013. Nor is it the only big name act to have invited Fox on stage for the cover: in 2016, he joined Coldplay at the MetLife Stadium for a song.

Earlier this week, Fox reflected on another time he joined Coldplay on stage, admitting his cameo at their Glastonbury headline set “scared the hell out of” him.