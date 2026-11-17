John Knoll, better known as John Christ, the guitarist who shaped the heavy metal band Danzig between 1988 and 1994, died on November 15 at the age of 61. His official social media channels announced his passing yesterday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026,” reads the statement. “No services are planned, and we kindly ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this time. John loved each and every one of you.”

Christ previously posted an update in early September about an undisclosed health issue.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

“Recently, I have been focusing on a medical issue that has been kicking my butt, and I am in the process of recuperating,” he shared.

“The doctors have requested that I take a few months off to rest up and let my body get back to normal, or else they said they will send Glenn to my house to babysit – that is motivation enough to get better!”

Christ was ranked 63rd in Guitar World's list of The 100 Greatest Metal Guitarists in 2004, but his playing was rooted primarily in blues, jazz, and classical.

The Baltimore, Maryland, guitarist started playing acoustic guitar in grade school before graduating to electric when he was 13. He later studied classical guitar at the Peabody Institute and attended Towson University, where he studied jazz, theory, and composition.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In 1987, he dropped out of college and shortly after moved to New Jersey as the newest recruit of Glenn Danzig's band Samhain, which eventually transformed into Danzig.

His knack for pinch harmonics has been well documented – a technique which he called a “direct ripoff from Ted Nugent and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top” in a 2023 Guitar World interview.

(Image credit: P.Rose)

Speaking about his relationship with Danzig the man, he said, “My gift was that I could hear in Glenn's voice what his idea was supposed to sound like on the guitar. I was the ultimate guitar conduit to Glenn's musical vision.”

However, his first audition proved challenging. “Glenn was not too impressed with my rhythm playing at the time,” Christ admitted, “but my lead playing spoke for itself.”

Determined to land the gig, Christ began calling Glenn and leaving guitar riffs on his answering machine until the tape ran out.

“Eventually, I got the second audition in Manhattan the very night before the spring semester at my college was set to begin. I nailed the audition, and the newly completed Samhain began working on the album right then and there in Top Hat Studios on 28th Street, NY, on February 1, 1987.”

Christ officially left Danzig on July 5, 1995, due to “horrible contract negotiations,” poor internal communication, and Glenn signing his own deal without the rest of the band.

While the guitarist dreamed of joining the Ozzy Osbourne camp after Danzig, he took matters into his own hands and formed another band, Juice 13. He also recorded his only solo album, Flesh Caffeine.

In 2003, Christ was involved in a car accident and suffered serious injuries to his hands. To keep playing, he had to adapt his technique and find a new way to approach the instrument.

"My ring and pinky fingers on my left hand have no sensation in the tips,” he said. “I had to re-learn how to send specific messages from my brain to my fingers to produce a certain sound.

“My ear became my guide to re-teaching myself how to play guitar. The beautiful result was that through trial and error, and tens of thousands of hours of super-slow motion, repetition, and experimentation, I discovered that if you can hear it and sing it, you can absolutely play it.”