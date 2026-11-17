Gibson has released two new replicas of Billy Gibbons’ legendary Pearly Gates Les Paul.

Back in September, Gibson dropped an ultra-luxe Les Paul package for ZZ Top fans, which included a Custom Shop Pearly Gates and a meet and greet with Gibbons himself. Only 30 guitars were made available, exclusively from the Gibson Garage Nashville.

Now, Gibson has made two follow-up Pearly Gates replicas available at each end of the price spectrum: a $16k Murphy Lab model, and a more palatable Standard version for $3,199.

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Few Les Pauls are as famous as Pearly Gates. Named after a car that Gibbons and his buddies believed to be lucky, the ZZ Top guitarist bought it for $250 in 1968. It became his most trusted six-string across his career.

Gibson launches two recreations of Billy Gibbons’ Pearly Gates Les Paul - YouTube Watch On

The first replica is, naturally, the closest thing you’ll get to Gibbons’ actual Pearly Gates, promising to be an authentic reproduction of Gibbons’ famed 1959 Les Paul Standard ’Burst, warts ’n’ all.

As per the Gibson website, this latest model was made using 3D scans of Gibbons’ original, and flashes Murphy Lab relic’ing in keeping with the source material. That means it’s got all the wear, tear, curves and contours of Gibbons’ own LP.

Its two-piece AAA maple top is paired with a mahogany body and neck, the latter of which features a custom Pearly Gates profile. There’s also an Indian rosewood fretboard, and custom humbuckers based on the P.A.F.s found in Gibbons’ guitar.

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(Image credit: Gibson)

Like the body aging, the pickups were meticulously put together, using (again) 3D scans of the originals and some further undisclosed “scientific analysis”, according to Gibson. They’ve got Alnico 3 and Alnico 5 magnets and historic-spec plain enamel wire.

“While his guitar collection has grown over the years as he’s searched for another guitar to rival the sound and feel of Pearly Gates, he’s never found one that could do so,” Gibson writes. “Now, Gibson Custom has captured the essence of perhaps the most famous 1959 Les Paul Standard in existence.”

For ZZ Top fans unwilling to part ways with 16 big ones, Gibson USA has released a Standard version for $3,199. As expected, this doesn’t stretch to 3D printing or Murphy Lab aging, nor does it have the same Custom Shop pickups.

This very much looks like something from Gibson’s regular Standard Les Paul lineup, with a Slow Iced Tea Fade that has a slightly lighter hue on the upper arm contour a la the real Pearly Gates.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Otherwise, it’s got regular Gibson USA Les Paul appointments, with a Vintage ’50s Profile neck, vintage gloss finish, and an AAA figured maple top.

For more, head over to Gibson.

Earlier this year, Gibbons dialed in with Guitar World to discuss the making of ZZ Top's El Loco, which starred his holy grail ’59 Les Paul Standard.