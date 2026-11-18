Susumu Tamura is famous for creating the Ibanez Tube Screamer pedal that has the backing of a score of guitar legends. Now, he’s looking to change the game for another type of pedal.

The TWA Better Box is a clean harmonic boost pedal that’s been designed to make guitar signals harmonically richer without adding a semblance of distortion.

It promises to add “harmonic overtones to give your instrument a thicker, slightly rounder, more tube-like character while maintaining clarity and note definition”.

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For the sonic nerds, the pedal’s harmonic signature emphasizes “even-order multiples of the fundamental being playing”, and gives it “a light dusting” of odd-order harmonics in the upper registers.

In, er, simpler terms, it adds a little more sonic space to the flavour of your tone – without making it brutally spicy.

That’s because even harmonics are what gives a sound a smoother, warmer character, while odd harmonics can add grit and edge, as well as a little brightness. TWA reckons it’s dialed the Better Box into Goldilocks territory here.

With top-mounted jacks, true bypass switching and two simple controls – Better for adjusting the odd/even harmonics, and Louder for adjusting the output level – it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to use.

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And it can also be utilized as a level booster, compressor, EQ, or preamp. It also rocks a 30V operation “for maximum headroom and signal integrity.”

Of course, many existing overdrive pedals and boost pedals promise tone enhancement – many use the Tube Screamer as a boost – but the process of enhancing harmonic content naturally adds distortion.

Tamura says he has found a way to keep things clean while still improving the quality of guitar tones.

TWA Better Box Clean Harmonic Booster Pedal - YouTube Watch On

The result is more about feel and response: “Pick harder, and the sound responds with authority. Back off, and the subtle details remain.”

The TWA Better Box is available for pre-order now, with units shipping on November 24. They are priced at $249 apiece.

See Godlyke Distribution for more.

It’s TWA’s first major drop since late last year when its Source Code pedal, which Guitar World suggested could become the new gold standard of Tube Screamers. If anyone was going to better the Ibanez gem, it was always going to be Tamura himself.