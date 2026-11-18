Robert Pattinson – aka the new James Bond – isn’t just a 00 super-spy with a license to kill. He’s also a pretty solid guitar player, and he’s got the credits to prove it.

The British actor, whose name is currently in the headlines for his silver screen Secret Service recruitment, is just as adept with an electric guitar in his hands as he is a Walther PPK pistol (onscreen, at least).

Years before he was announced as Daniel Craig’s successor in the upcoming Bond franchise reboot, Pattinson played guitar on the Death Grips tune, Birds.

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In a resurfaced clip from an NME interview, Pattinson was asked about a photo that placed him alongside Death Grips and Beyoncé. A curious combo, but one that had context.

“I did a song with Death Grips,” he explained. “I’m a massive fan of theirs, and they’re friends of mine. They were sitting next to me in a restaurant once, and I was like, I love that first album they released.”

Pattinson elaborated on his surprising link-up with the experimental hip-hop group during a Reddit AMA in 2017.

“They randomly were sitting next to me in a restaurant… eating salads which kind of surprised me,” he said. “I started talking to them and they were awesome. We initially were gonna do a video together, and then almost started doing a movie. But through the process became really good friends.”

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Pattinson’s guitar can be heard at the 38 second mark onwards in the song – a haunting, warbling, lo-fi intro line that even throws in a few lead flurries later on. And by the sounds of it, Pattinson took a true DIY approach for his contribution.

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“The song came about when Zach [Hill, Death Grips drummer] recorded that bit of guitar on his phone then made it into Birds,” he continued in his Reddit AMA. “When he played it to me it was maybe one of the most proud moments in my life.”

Pattinson’s connection to the instrument goes deeper. He’s also got a few gems in his personal guitar collection. Back in 2010, he visited Norman's Rare Guitars.

“Thanks Robert Pattinson for stopping by Norman's Rare Guitars on Saturday,” the store wrote on Facebook. “Robert bought a Fender Stratocaster John English Master Built Zebrawood Guitar! Enjoy that amazing guitar!”

Guitar Nation posted the same picture on Instagram and added: “[We] gave him first look at the Eric Clapton Crossroads Bonhams guitars EC loaned us for the world preview at Guitar Nation Olympia London the same year as he became the shredder of his Master Built Custom Strat.”

Pattinson – who, it should be said, also moonlights as Batman – is clearly something of a guitar fan. And if he didn’t already know how to play the James Bond chord, he probably does now.