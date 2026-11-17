In this passage from new autobiography Edged in Blue: A Rock 'n' Roll Odyssey with Rory Gallagher, Dónal Gallagher recalls the time Rory and his then-band Taste supported Cream for the supergroup’s epochal final gig at the Royal Albert Hall.

Dónal received a unique keepsake of Clapton, Baker and Bruce’s final parting, but it would up causing friction with his brother…

I’m Moving On

Cream were the band everyone wanted to match up to, but the musical ménage à trois of Jack, Ginger and Eric finally reached its end in November of 1968.

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There was universal disappointment at the news that another studio album would not be forthcoming and even a sense of mourning that this incredible band would no longer be around. Cream’s farewell concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London would, therefore, be a highlight of the year.

Being given a support slot on that show was akin to achieving a top position in the charts any day of the week, so every agent around vied to get their act the slot. Fortunately, Robert Stigwood – who was Cream’s manager – was also the agent for Taste, so the two coveted support slots would go to Taste and rising prog outfit Yes.

The 5,500 tickets for this swansong gig sold out immediately, which led to calls for another performance. Economics favoured putting on a matinée show, as the venue was already paid for. Though this move pleased fans, it was a technical nightmare that meant proper soundchecks didn’t take place, which proved detrimental to the documentary footage that Tony Palmer was able to capture of this milestone show.

A dispute soon broke out between the two support acts as to who would go on first, who was bigger than who, and so on. This storm in a teacup was resolved by Taste agreeing to open for the matinée, with Yes opening the second show later on.

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It proved a good solution, as both bands were well received and won new fans from the experience. The chaotic environment on stage wasn’t conducive to an easy performance, though.

Roving camera men, assorted bystanders and the low-lying stage itself proved a challenge for the small stage crew trying to concentrate on their work. I was, therefore, given privileged access to the high altar of the stage itself and told to repel any boarders. From this exalted position, I was able to hobnob with the Bee Gees and the Byrds’ David Crosby.

To top off an already unforgettable night, I was asked to take guitars back to the dressing room for Eric and Jack. When I arrived with the instruments, I suddenly realised I was the only other person in the room when Eric, Jack and Ginger had their final hug as bandmates. There were no managers and their own crew were busy packing down. Not wanting to intrude, I said, ‘I’ll leave,’ but they said, ‘No, no, that’s okay.’

(Image credit: Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Seizing the last ever opportunity to do so, I said, ‘Guys, if you don’t mind, can I get your autographs?’

They kindly agreed and I ran into Rory’s dressing room and grabbed the first bit of paper I could find, tearing it from a pad. Then Eric, Ginger and Jack signed it for me, writing their names in a spoked shape that resembled a Mercedes badge.

Rory was a little less delighted by this than me, however. In my haste, I’d torn a page out of the jotter he used to write song lyrics in.

‘I was writing a song and now the lyrics are on the back of your autograph!’ he complained.

But his annoyance did little to reduce the thrill of receiving the last autograph Cream ever gave, backstage at their farewell concert.