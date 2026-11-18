Time is a flat circle, and the guitar sounds of yesteryear are the guitar sounds of tomorrow. No matter how far we stray from those primordial years of rock experimentalism, we always come right back around to the sounds they pioneered, with new ideas and a renewed appreciation for the old ones.

It’s for this reason that the analog octave deserves a permanent residency on any self-respecting guitarist’s pedalboard – and what better time to heed the call than Black Friday? Especially when Electro-Harmonix’s own retelling of a classic is discounted to well under $100.

Save 32% ($37.91) Electro-Harmonix Octavix Fuzz: was $117.90 now $79.99 at Sweetwater Electro-Harmonix’s take on the classic Octavia octave-fuzz sound is a highly tweakable box of instant psychedelia, with a much wider range of tones than it first suggests. It can do the quintessential Hendrix thing, the voltage-starved fuzz thing, and, in 24V mode, tighten up into something altogether more contemporary. Usually $117.90, Sweetwater is offering the Octavix at a 32% discount for Black Friday; a tasty discount for a tasty pedal.

There are many things you could attribute to the “sound of the '60s”, from the string-led orchestral hit to archival Beatlemanic screaming and far, far beyond. Even just in the world of guitar, there are options aplenty – being that the 60s was the crucible era for so many of today’s most beloved effects. Among them is an understated contender that has arguably done more for guitar music than most other breakout inventions of the time: the octave fuzz pedal.

That fuzzed-out octave-up sound is everywhere in rock music today, and it’s with sole thanks to a certain Jimi Hendrix – who saw potential in an odd little circuit designed by a certain Roger Mayer. The OG Octavia, designed by Mayer for a disinterested Jeff Beck, made it onto some of Hendrix’s most iconic studio recordings, and came with him for live shows – as did Mayer, as his sound engineer and effects-tweaker-in-chief.

History was made, and that odd little circuit became a cornerstone of a heady new direction for guitar music. And in the intervening decades, a slew of iterations and elevations – leading right up to the near-comprehensive Electro-Harmonix Octavix.

Electro-Harmonix Octavix Octave Fuzz Pedal (Demo by Bill Ruppert) - YouTube Watch On

The Electro-Harmonix Octavix packs years of octave experimentation into a single, highly versatile, highly affordable member of the voltage-doubling pantheon.

The Octavix combines that classic pitch-y circuit with adaptable silicon fuzz for capable results that suit both solid rhythm and searing lead playing. A key part of its modern cleverness is the 9V/24V switch, which lets you switch between classic, saggy fuzz and a more modern, punchy drive.

The analog octave reacts differently to each fuzz flavor, giving you a broad tapestry of options from clean highs to screechy, psych-y leads. Play polyphonically, and you can eke out some nutso ring-modulated chord tones too.

You might want to sound like Hendrix, or you might want to sound like Homme; with the Octavix, you can do both, and more. And for Black Friday, it’s just $80. A huge discount on a huge puzzle piece for your ever-evolving pedalboard. There's always room for a classic!

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