“This guitar is simply too cool to not be released”: Noel Gallagher’s internet-breaking Oasis reunion Les Paul has been brought to the masses with a Standard launch

Gibson has released a Standard USA version of arguably its most talked-about Custom Shop build of the year, bringing Noel Gallagher’s highly sought-after Oasis reunion Les Paul to the masses.

When Oasis kicked off their reunion tour earlier this year, guitar fans were considerably intrigued by Noel’s electric guitar of choice. The ebony, chrome soapbar pickup-loaded build was unlike anything else on the Gibson books.

Speculation surrounding the build rightly pointed to the inevitable conclusion that, yes, Noel had worked closely with the Gibson Custom Shop to produce a newly spec’d guitar that could meet his tonal requirements for the reunion.

Then came talk of a potential signature run, which was (somewhat) satiated by the launch of an eye-wateringly exclusive Murphy Lab reissue. Only 25 were made, each representing a particular Oasis hit. A price wasn’t listed. Those interested had to contact the Gibson Garage London directly.

Naturally, there were more than 25 Oasis fans who wanted a Noel Les Paul of their own – one, preferably, that wouldn’t carry a reported five-figure price tag – and so Gibson has answered the prayers of the masses by launching the Noel Gallagher Les Paul Standard.

At $2,999, it’s more in line with the rest of the firm’s Standard artist offerings, but retains the vibe of the original. It doesn’t have the subtle Murphy Lab aging, but it does have those anachronistic P-90s with chrome covers.

According to Gibson, the originals found on Noel’s guitar took “a lot of time getting right”, and were specially voiced to accommodate his guitar tone at exceptionally high volumes without compromising on clarity or sonic integrity.

Gibson says the Standard version is “built to Noel Gallagher’s specifications for the Live ‘25 tour”, so it sounds like the same pickup recipe is used here – or, at the very least, closely inspired by them. The chrome pickups are joined by chrome hardware – poker chip toggle included – to keep it in line with the source material.

Elsewhere, it boasts a five-ply pickguard – something usually reserved for Custom models – as well as a non-weight-relieved mahogany body with a bound maple cap, a SlimTaper mahogany neck, and 22-fret fingerboard. Grover Rotomatic, an ABR-1 bridge and Noel Gallagher’s signature on the rear of the headstock can also be found.

“This guitar is simply too iconic and cool not to be released more widely and made available for more fans to get their hands on,” says Lee Bartram, Head of Commercial and Marketing EMEA at Gibson.

“Noel’s original Gibson Custom version of this Les Paul was the first guitar he played during the biggest rock ’n’ roll reunion of the 21st century. This Gibson USA version embraces that legacy, capturing a historic moment in British and global live music.”

The Noel Gallagher Les Paul Standard is available now for $2,999.

Visit Gibson for more.