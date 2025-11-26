As a hopeless Gibson and Epiphone addict, these Black Friday deals are seriously testing my willpower – get $600 off a Les Paul Standard, $300 off a Hendrix Flying V, plus even more models

News
By published

From Gibson classics to Epiphone signature models, these are the very best offers I've found this Black Friday

Epiphone Love Drops Flying V on a case
(Image credit: Future)

If there's one thing you can always count on, it’s that Black Friday brings an array of deals on Epiphone and Gibson models. However, I wasn't prepared for just how many bargains were available this year! Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Gear4Music, and Thomann are all packed with fantastic Black Friday guitar deals on popular Epiphone and Gibson models.

As a devoted Gibson guitar fanatic, I must say my passion runs pretty deep. While my collection certainly isn't limited to just models from the Nashville guitar giant, they certainly make up a significant portion of it. Out of the 25+ guitars I own, 13 are Gibson. So it's no surprise that I get genuinely excited when I see a slew of them on sale.

Now, let me clarify: I'm not a purist who sneers at Epiphone models. In fact, I believe they offer some of the best value in the guitar market today. In my view, Epiphone’s current lineup strikes a compelling balance of timeless designs and modern features. From expertly crafted replicas of iconic Gibson models to innovative new creations, there’s plenty to love. Below, I’ve picked out a few of my favorite models from across the internet.

Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s Plain Top
Save $600
Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s Plain Top: was $2,599 now $1,999 at Sweetwater Sound
Read moreRead less

Not a fan of flashy flame tops? Well, this might just be the LP of your dreams. This Gibson Les Paul Standard ’60s boasts the classic design that’s kept this solidbody electric guitar relevant for decades, but ditches the flames for an understated Sparkling Burgundy plain top. Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater.

View Deal
Gibson Theodore Standard
Save $200
Gibson Theodore Standard : was $1,999 now $1,799 at Sweetwater Sound
Read moreRead less

At first, I wasn't quite won over by this guitar's looks, but once I got my hands on it, everything changed. In person, the shape just made more sense, and to my delight, this guitar is not only incredibly playable but also delivers those classic Gibson tones that we all adore. I actually ended up buying one myself! Save $200 at Sweetwater.

View Deal
Epiphone Epiphone J-200
Save $300
Epiphone Epiphone J-200: was $999 now $699 at Sweetwater Sound
Read moreRead less

If you’re seeking big, powerful tones for every shade of quiet and loud strumming, then the J-200 is one of the greatest acoustic guitars there is. It’s super dynamic, so you can play with loads of expression, and it responds really nicely to your picking attack. Save $300 at Sweetwater.  

View Deal
Epiphone Flying V '70s Silver Burst
Save 21% ($150)
Epiphone Flying V '70s Silver Burst: was $699 now $549 at Guitar Center
Read moreRead less

This Guitar Center exclusive was released only a matter of weeks ago, and for Black Friday, it's already receiving a hefty $150 discount!

View Deal
Epiphone ES-335 Figured
Save 15% ($130)
Epiphone ES-335 Figured: was $849 now $719 at Guitar Center
Read moreRead less

Next up is the gorgeous Epiphone ES-335 Figured. The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily, the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Figured. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of authentic Gibson USA pickups, meaning it not only looks like the real deal but sounds like it, too! Save a whopping $130 at Guitar Center.

View Deal
Epiphone Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V
Save $300
Epiphone Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Sweetwater Sound
Read moreRead less

Jimi’s original started life with a sunburst finish before he sprayed it black and hand-painted the ‘Love Drops’ design himself. That brings us neatly to the Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Custom Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V. For us, we think the Love Drops is a great statement guitar. It looks fantastic, plays well, and sounds superb, particularly in the neck position.

View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback
Save $150
Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback: was $799 now $649 at Guitar Center
Read moreRead less

Guitars don’t come much classier than this limited-edition Inspired By Gibson Epiphone "Tuxedo" Les Paul Custom. Thanks to the Antique Ivory finish, it's a drop-dead stunner, and it’s got the tones to match, which arrive courtesy of the creamy ProBuckers. Its spec sheet has got the DNA of a classic Gibson, but the unique aesthetics will ensure you stand out in a sea of regular old burst-finished Les Pauls.

View Deal
Epiphone DG-335
Save 23% ($300)
Epiphone DG-335: was $1,299 now $999 at Sweetwater Sound
Read moreRead less

Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save £300 at Sweetwater.

View Deal
Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.

Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.