As a hopeless Gibson and Epiphone addict, these Black Friday deals are seriously testing my willpower – get $600 off a Les Paul Standard, $300 off a Hendrix Flying V, plus even more models

If there's one thing you can always count on, it’s that Black Friday brings an array of deals on Epiphone and Gibson models. However, I wasn't prepared for just how many bargains were available this year! Guitar Center, Sweetwater, Gear4Music, and Thomann are all packed with fantastic Black Friday guitar deals on popular Epiphone and Gibson models.

As a devoted Gibson guitar fanatic, I must say my passion runs pretty deep. While my collection certainly isn't limited to just models from the Nashville guitar giant, they certainly make up a significant portion of it. Out of the 25+ guitars I own, 13 are Gibson. So it's no surprise that I get genuinely excited when I see a slew of them on sale.

Now, let me clarify: I'm not a purist who sneers at Epiphone models. In fact, I believe they offer some of the best value in the guitar market today. In my view, Epiphone’s current lineup strikes a compelling balance of timeless designs and modern features. From expertly crafted replicas of iconic Gibson models to innovative new creations, there’s plenty to love. Below, I’ve picked out a few of my favorite models from across the internet.

Save $600 Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s Plain Top: was $2,599 now $1,999 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Not a fan of flashy flame tops? Well, this might just be the LP of your dreams. This Gibson Les Paul Standard ’60s boasts the classic design that’s kept this solidbody electric guitar relevant for decades, but ditches the flames for an understated Sparkling Burgundy plain top. Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater.

Save $200 Gibson Theodore Standard : was $1,999 now $1,799 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ At first, I wasn't quite won over by this guitar's looks, but once I got my hands on it, everything changed. In person, the shape just made more sense, and to my delight, this guitar is not only incredibly playable but also delivers those classic Gibson tones that we all adore. I actually ended up buying one myself! Save $200 at Sweetwater.

Save $300 Epiphone Epiphone J-200: was $999 now $699 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If you’re seeking big, powerful tones for every shade of quiet and loud strumming, then the J-200 is one of the greatest acoustic guitars there is. It’s super dynamic, so you can play with loads of expression, and it responds really nicely to your picking attack. Save $300 at Sweetwater.

Save 15% ($130) Epiphone ES-335 Figured: was $849 now $719 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Next up is the gorgeous Epiphone ES-335 Figured. The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily, the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Figured. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of authentic Gibson USA pickups, meaning it not only looks like the real deal but sounds like it, too! Save a whopping $130 at Guitar Center.

Save $300 Epiphone Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Jimi’s original started life with a sunburst finish before he sprayed it black and hand-painted the ‘Love Drops’ design himself. That brings us neatly to the Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Custom Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V. For us, we think the Love Drops is a great statement guitar. It looks fantastic, plays well, and sounds superb, particularly in the neck position.

Save $150 Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback: was $799 now $649 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Guitars don’t come much classier than this limited-edition Inspired By Gibson Epiphone "Tuxedo" Les Paul Custom. Thanks to the Antique Ivory finish, it's a drop-dead stunner, and it’s got the tones to match, which arrive courtesy of the creamy ProBuckers. Its spec sheet has got the DNA of a classic Gibson, but the unique aesthetics will ensure you stand out in a sea of regular old burst-finished Les Pauls.

Save 23% ($300) Epiphone DG-335: was $1,299 now $999 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save £300 at Sweetwater.