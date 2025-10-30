“Helped define Oasis’ sound”: Bonehead and Gem Archer both get signature Epiphones – and they’re recreations of 2 classic Oasis guitars

The Oasis reunion tour has been a surprising hot spring for signature guitars. First, Noel Gallagher got an ultra-exclusive Murphy Lab recreation of his Les Paul, which today (October 30) was re-launched as a Standard model.

Now, Gallagher’s two guitar foils – Gem Archer and Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, both of whom are involved in the reunion tour – have been given signature Epiphones of their own, and they’re both based on classic Epi designs steeped in Oasis history.

Archer has the slightly more expensive $1,299 Masterbuilt Sheraton, offered in Cherry Red. Bonehead has a $899 Dark Tobacco Sunburst Riviera. Both are based on the ES-335 body shape, and both are very pretty indeed.

Archer has opted for a slightly more regal Epi build, which looks to faithfully recreate the 1966 Sheraton that has been by his side throughout his work with Oasis, Beady Eye and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. The original was, in fact, gifted to Archer by Noel, and has remained a staple in his collection since.

The Sheraton is laced with gold hardware, a raised diamond trapeze tailpiece and a pair of Gibson USA Mini Humbuckers. The semi-hollow build is made from a five-ply layered maple/poplar body with a maple centerblock, and a one-piece mahogany neck that’s topped with a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard.

The headstock comes with some appropriately decorative tree of life inlays, with Archers’ signature present on the rear. Seven-ply top, three-ply back and five-ply fretboard binding give the Sheraton a suitably Britpop-approved aesthetic.

"Originally gifted to Gem by Noel Gallagher, the vintage Sheraton has remained a staple in his collection, and this new release pays tribute to that cherished instrument," Epiphone writes.

“The Epiphone Sheraton first came into my world when I borrowed Noel’s for Oasis tours and recording,” Archer says. “When I started playing with him again in the High Flying Birds in 2017, this was the guitar I asked if he still had.

“It’s got a ring and a clang to it, with loads of definition and clarity that I haven’t found in any other model.”

Oasis co-founding guitarist Bonehead, meanwhile, has opted for something a tad more rugged, a bit more rough-and-ready. It’s based on the 1984 Riviera that served as his most trusted companion during the band’s early days, and that helped shape the sound of Definitely Maybe, (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, and the wider Oasis sound.

As such, it’s still based on the ES double-cut body shape, but dresses its five-ply layered maple body and three-piece maple neck with a sunburst finish and more subtle single-ply cream binding.

Full-sized humbuckers are put to use here – a pair of Alnico Classic Pros, to be precise – with the Riviera sticking to some of its usual spec sheet suspects. That includes a SlimTaper C neck profile, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with parallelogram inlays, and Black Witch Hat knobs.

“Epiphone Rivieras have been with me from the early rehearsals at the Boardwalk in Manchester all the way up to those historic shows at Knebworth and on into Liam’s solo career,” notes Bonehead.

“I’m still playing my original 1984 guitar on the Oasis 2025 tour, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“Few guitarists embody Epiphone’s For Every Stage philosophy quite like Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs,” Epiphone notes. “From intimate early gigs at The Water Rats to the historic Knebworth concerts, Bonehead’s Epiphone Riviera was a constant companion – delivering the driving, textured rhythm work that helped define Oasis’s unmistakable sound.

“His most legendary instrument, a 1984 Riviera, was front and center during the recording of Definitely Maybe, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory, and throughout the band’s meteoric rise in the 1990s. Now, Epiphone is proud to offer a faithful recreation of that iconic guitar.”

Both guitars are available now. Head to Epiphone to find out more.

In related Epiphone news, the company recently launched a replica of the Back to the Future ES-345 – examples of which have been snapped up by scalpers, with prices on the secondhand market hitting the $7k mark.