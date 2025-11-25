Learning the guitar will feel effortless with these 3 crazy good Black Friday beginner electric deals – including $100 off a Squier Strat and $50 off a 5-star rated Yamaha
Each of these models would be an ideal place to start and there's a different style for every type of player
Big savings are live on three of Guitar World’s favorite beginner electric guitars. But let me be clear – this isn’t your typical “cheap and cheerful” bargain bin fodder. These deals on the Squier Classic Vibe ’50s Strat ($100 off at Amazon), Yamaha Pacifica PAC112V ($50 off at Sweetwater), and Gretsch G2420 hollowbody (a $30 Sweetwater saving) represent real value for new players who want something cool to start their playing journey.
These three guitars stand out because they actually feel like real instruments, not toys. The Squier Classic Vibe Strat nails that vintage 1950s Fender vibe with its Alnico single-coils and classic tremolo. The Pacifica PAC112V is consistently praised for its versatility – an alder body, maple neck and a versatile pickup configuration make it sound as good on clean sounds as it does on gain-y riffing. And the Gretsch G2420 is a full-hollow body with Broad’Tron humbuckers, giving you airy jazz tones, crunchy rock or sweet single-coil-style voice via coil split. Want to hear them? We’ve reviewed and demoed them all; I’ve included our videos below.
This ‘50s-style Strat gives crisp alnico pickups, a vintage-tint maple neck and classic tremolo, exactly the tone and feel you want in a beginner’s first serious guitar. It comes with a bunch of essential extras such as a strap, bag and cable, and it also looks properly smart in this Surf Green finish! Read our full 4.5-star review.
With a lightweight alder body, maple neck, Alnico V pickups and a coil-split humbucker, this guitar delivers everything in one attractive, tonally versatile package which is ideal for learners. It’s available in a load of colours, but we love this Sonic Blue finish. Read our full 5-star review.
A full-hollow maple body and Broad’Tron BT-3S humbuckers (with coil-split) give warm jazz tones, bright rock chording and classy sustain, perfect for beginners who want something soulful and versatile. Read our full 4.5-star review.
What’s especially welcome about these Black Friday guitar deals is that these models are now even more accessible. Instead of stretching to entry-level models that feel limited, you can grab instruments that are both forgiving for a new player and satisfying enough that you’ll actually want to keep them as you level up. Plenty of players start on a CV Strat, or a Yammy, and keep them as back-ups when they graduate onto bigger, better things. They’re not guitars you’ll ever really outgrow.
You can expect decent discounts here, not just on clearout stock, but genuine reductions on gear that holds its resale value nicely. For instance, the Squier Strat has seen a solid chunk taken off, the Pacifica is offered at a sweet spot, and the Gretsch is remarkably competitive for a hollowbody. Those who know guitars know that hollowbodies at this quality rarely dip this low unless it’s a serious deal.
If you’re buying for a young player, a friend getting started or even just indulging your own musical itch on a budget, these are the kinds of deals that make sense. They set you up with a guitar that can grow with you, not something you’ll feel pressured to swap out after a few months. And for players who’ve bought a few sub-$300 electrics in their time and know what plays well, these deals are proof that Black Friday isn’t just about novelty discounts, but a real opportunity to pick up a great deal.
Watch Guitar World’s demos of these guitars
